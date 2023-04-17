100
1. Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg, 10.53
2. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 12.69
3. Alondra Montijo-Ortiz, Conestoga Valley, 12.76
4. Aasly DeLeon, McCaskey, 12.79
5. Milan Snell, Manheim Central, 12.86
200
1. Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest, 24.34
2. Kamyah Wright, McCaskey, 25.59
3. Katie Becker, Warwick, 25.83
4. Lucie De Syon, McCaskey, 26.02
5. Rya McKain, Warwick, 26.70
400
1. Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest, 55.53
2. Kamiah Wright, McCaskey, 59.42
3. Jianna Long, Ephrata, 59.53
4. Isabella Shertzer, McCaskey, 1:00.49
5. Mileyska Calderon, Lebanon, 1:00.54
800
1. Lizzie Lowe, Cedar Crest, 2:29.44
2. Emma Pavlesich, Cedar Crest, 2:29.53
3. Marina Papadimitriou, Manheim Twp., 2:30.83
4. Alleha Glenn, Warwick, 2:31.53
5. Anya Frey, McCaskey, 2:32.43
1,600
1. Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 5:10.84
2. Madison Kimmel, Ephrata, 5:15.84
3. Jordan DiRisio, Elizabethtown, 5:17.81
4. Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest, 5:17.88
5. Grace Tadajweski, Cedar Crest, 5:18.45
3,200
1. Ella Wolfe, Hempfield, 11:21.36
2. Milana Breuninger, McCaskey, 11:37.19
3. Grace Rudder, Warwick, 11:52.96
4. Ava Shirk, Manheim Twp., 11:55.48
5. Elena Barrall, Manheim Twp., 12:05.27
100 hurdles
1. Abbie Reed, Manheim Central, 16.25
2. Linda Hussein, McCaskey, 16.31
3. Brooke Denlinger, Conestoga Valley, 16.32
4. Lydia Shuke, Ephrata, 16.61
5. Liz Voegele, Manheim Central, 16.66
300 hurdles
1. Katie Becker, Warwick, 46.43
2. Brooke Denlinger, Conestoga Valley, 48.73
3. Makenzie Wamsher, Cedar Crest, 50.68
4. Leah Richie, Warwick, 51.01
5. Hayden Wamsher, Cedar Crest, 51.21
400 relay
1. McCaskey, 49.58
2. Conestoga Val., 50.15
3. Warwick, 50.62
4. Lampeter-Strasburg, 51.02
5. Hempfield, 51.62
1,600 relay
1. Warwick, 4:05.03
2. Manheim Township, 4:18.46
3. Hempfield, 4:23.88
4. Cedar Crest, 4:24.21
5. Northern Lebanon, 4:36.01
3,200 relay
1. Cedar Crest, 9:37.58
2. Warwick, 10:06.92
3. Manheim Township, 10:13.43
4. Solanco, 10:27.81
5. Conestoga Valley, 10:29.86
Shot put
1. Ella Lucas, Warwick, 39-5.5
2. Sophia Rivera, Ephrata, 36-3.5
3. Sophia Rosenberg, Cedar Crest, 35-3
4. Laci Nelson, Manheim Central, 35-2
5. Liliana Harrison, Lebanon, 34-9.75
Discus
1. Ella Lucas, Warwick, 151-7
2. Amyrah Kellam, McCaskey, 115-4
3. Samantha Nelson, Elco, 108-2
4. Allison Mateyak, Warwick, 102-2
5. Margaret Bila, Lancaster Catholic, 101-1
Javelin
1. Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest, 135-7
2. Samanta Nelson, Elco, 112-4
3. Kennedy Conte, Manheim Twp., 96-3
4. Miranda Peris, Lancaster Catholic, 91-0
5. Amyrah Kellam, McCaskey, 87-11
Long jump
1. Mileyska Calderon, Lebanon, 18-1
2. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 17-10
3. Anika Krasnai, Manheim Twp., 17-3.25
4. Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 17-2
5. Aubrey Bitner, Warwick, 17-1.25
Triple jump
1. Marissa Heldermann, Warwick, 34-8.75
2. Alyssa Vandett, Cedar Crest, 32-5
3. Jordyn Gehres, Hempfield, 31-11
4. Elli Yaeger, Hempfield, 31-8.5
5. Mya Rapp, Elco, 31-7.5
High jump
1. Katie Becker, Warwick, 5-6
2. Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-4
3. Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 5-2
3. Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest, 5-2
5. Elly Bruner, Lampeter-Strasburg 5-0
5. Lily Shuke, Ephrata, 5-0
5. Lyida Shuke, Ephrata, 5-0
Pole vault
1. Anna Rank, Elizabethtown, 11-8
2. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 11-6
3. Hailee Kreiser, Cedar Crest, 11-4
4. Carissa Bender, Elco, 11-2
5. Jacey Hentz, Elco, 10-8