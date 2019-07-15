LL Track and Field Championships-Day 2
McCaskey's Anchor leg Da'Avionce Rodriguez, takes the hand off from teammate Amere Dickinson, and goes on to win the boys 4x100 relay during day two action from the Lancaster-Lebanon League Track and Field Championships at Hempfield High School Saturday May 11, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Representing the Red Rose City in the weekend's USATF Junior Olympic Region 2 Championships at Slippery Rock University, the Lancaster City Track Club saw its share of gold, especially in the relay events.

The club authored five relay victories, put together 11 first-place finishes overall and earned 30 berths in the USATF Junior Olympic Nationals scheduled for July 22-28 in Sacramento, California.

Lancaster City's Theoren McElheny, Amere Dickinson, Da'Avionce Rodriguez and Dejon Manning won the 4x100 in the 17-18-year-old boys division, clocking in at 42.40 seconds. The qartet also advanced to the 100-meter dash finals, finishing first (Manning), fourth (Rodriguez), fifth (Dickinson) and eighth (McElheny), respectively. Manning also won the 200 (21.84) and the 400 hurdles (54.91).

Elias Aviles also won a title in the 1,500 (4:15.94).

In the girls events, Nylah, Isabella Shertzer, Kamyah Wright and Kamiah Wright won the 4x400 (4:12.15) and the 4x800 (10:12.12) in the 13-14 age grop. Kiamorey Clark, Jasmine Miller, Kaila Canty and Stenid Manning finished first in the 17-18 division of the 4x100 (49.90) before Miller, Clark, Manning and Nicte Machado Aco won the 4x400 (4:03.23). Clark also struck gold in the 400 hurdles (1:06.49) while Allura Blake took home the high jump title (4-11).

The top five finishers in each event qualified for the national meet.

USATF JUNIOR OLYMPIC REGION 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS (Full Results)

BOYS

11-12

Ahmad Coney — 100-meter dash, 10th (14.53); 200-meter dash, 10th (29.29)

Felix Mendez — 100-meter dash, fourth (13.37 final, 13.31 prelim)

13-14

Derrick Blamco — 100-meter hurdles, sixth (19.01); 200-meter dash, 12th (28.28); 200-meter hurdles, second (31.41)

15-16

Basir Epps — long jump, third (20-4.25); high jump, third (5-8.75)

17-18

Elias Aviles — 1,500-meter run, first (4:15.94)

Amere DIckinson — 100-meter dash, fifth (11.28 final, 11.28 prelim); 200-meter dash, fifth (22.53 final. 22.71 prelim)

Dejon Manning — 100-meter dash, first (10.97 final, 10.93 prelim); 200-meter dash, first (21.84 final; 21.94 prelim); 400-meter hurdles, first (54.91)

Theoren McElheny — 100-meter dash, eighth (23.18 final; 23.20 prelim)

Da'Avionce Rodriguez — 100-meter dash, fourth (11.25 final, 11.11 prelim); 200-meter dash, fourth (22.36 final; 22.28 prelim)

4x100 — Theoren McELheny, Amere Dickinson, Da'Avionce Rodriguez and Dejon Manning, first (42.40)

GIRLS

9-10

Hayden Jennings — 1,500-meter run, 10th (6:29.53)

13-14

Nylah Aguero — 400-meter dash, 13th (1:06.55)

Amyrah Kellam — 100-meter dash, ninth (13.71)

Tiyya Geiger — 100-meter hurdles, 12th (22.28); 200-meter hurdles, seventh (35.12)

Amyrah Kellam — 200-meter dash, 11th (27.83)

Isabella Shertzer — 800-meter run, fourth (2:26.80)

Kamyah Wright — 400-meter dash, fourth (1:01.44 final, 1:01.96 prelim)

4x400 — Nylah Aguero, Isabella Shertzer, Kamyah Wright and Kamiah Wright, first (4:12.15)

4x800 — Kamyah Wright, Kamiah Wright, Nylah Aguero and Isabella Shertzer, first (10:12.12)

15-16

Deja Nortey — 100-meter dash, 10th (13.60); 200-meter dash, eighth (27.87 final, 28.30 prelim); long jump, eighth (14-11.25)

Paloma Bolt — 100-meter dash, 11th (13.65); 400-meter hurdles, fourth (1:11.95)

Tayten Smolinsky — 800-meter run, third (2:28.88)

17-18

Elili Ayana — 1,500-meter run, fourth (5:34.98)

Allura Blake — high jump, first (4-11); long jump, seventh (15-7.5); triple jump, fourth (34-10.5)

Kaila Canty — 100-meter dash, fifth (12.90); 200-meter dash, third (26.65)

Kiamorey Clark — 400-meter dash, fifth (1:02.43); 400-meter hurdles, first (1:06.49)

Stenid Manning — 400-meter dash, third (1:01.43)

Jasmine Miller — 100-meter dash, fourth (12.86)

4x100 — Kiamorey Clark, Jasmine Miller, Kaila Canty and Stenid Manning, first (49.90)

4x400 — Jasmine Miller, Nicte Machado Aco, Kiamorey Clark, Stenid Manning, first (4:03.23)