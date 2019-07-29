Dejon Manning finished sixth in the 200-meter dash in the 17-18-year-old age group at the USATF Junior Olympic Nationals in Sacramento, California Sunday, earning All-America honors and leading the charge for the Lancaster City Track Club.
Manning, a rising senior at McCaskey, posted a time of 21.64 seconds in Sunday's final. He qualified by running 21.75 in Saturday's semifinals and 21.66 in his preliminary heat. Manning also finished 24th overall in the 100 (11.45 semifinal; 10.95 prelim), ninth in the 400 hurdles (55.20), and he teamed up with Theoren McElheny, Amere Dickinson and Da'Avionce Rodriguez in a 14th-place finish in the 4x100 relay (42.00). Rodriguez also reached the semifinals in the 100 and 200.
Manning first broke the 22-second barrier at the Junior Olympic Region 2 meet July 11-14. During the spring season, he medaled at the state meet, earning bronze in the 300 hurdles, and he contributed to McCsakey's fifth-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
The top finish for the Lancaster City Track Club's girls belonged to Isabella Shertzer, Kamyah Wright, Nylah Aguero and Kamiah Wright, who finished 10th in the 13-14 4x800 relay (10:02.09).
USATF JUNIOR OLYMPIC NATIONALS (Full Results)
BOYS
13-14
Derrick Blamco — 200-meter hurdles, 39th (30.71)
15-16
Basir Epps — long jump, 19th (19-5.25); high jump, 22nd (5-7)
17-18
Elias Aviles — 1,500-meter run, 23rd (4:14.23)
Amere Dickinson — 100-meter dash, 45th (11.41); 200-meter dash, 44th (22.66)
Dejon Manning — 100-meter dash, 24th (11.45 semifinal; 10.95 prelim); 200-meter dash, sixth (21.64 final; 21.75 semifinal; 21.66 prelim); 400-meter hurdles, ninth (55.20)
Da'Avionce Rodriguez — 100-meter dash, 18th (11.18 semifinal; 11.04 prelim); 200-meter dash, 21st (22.73 semifinal; 21.98 prelim)
4x100 — Theoren McElheny, Dejon Manning, Amere Dickinson and Da'Avionce Rodriguez, 14th (42.00)
GIRLS
13-14
Isabella Shertzer — 800-meter run, 17th (2:24.40)
Kamyah Wright — 400-meter dash, 28th (1:01.01)
4x400 — Nylah Aguero, Isabella Shertzer, Kamyah Wright and Kamiah Wright, 15th (4:11.26)
4x800 — Isabella Shertzer, Kamyah Wright, Nylah Aguero and Kamiah Wright, 10th (10:02.09)
15-16
Paloma Bolt — 400-meter hurdles, 42nd (1:14.93)
Deja Nortey — 200-meter dash, 50th (27.91)
Tayten Smolinsky — 800-meter run, 20th (2:23.96)
17-18
Elili Ayana — 1,500-meter run, 25th (5:36.02)
Allura Blake — triple jump, 33rd (34-0.75); high jump, 24th (4-11)
Kaila Canty — 100-meter dash, 36th (13.11); 200-meter dash, 46th (27.31)
Kiamorey Clark — 400-meter hurdles, 22nd (1:07.02)
Stenid Manning — 400-meter dash, 42nd (1:00.89)
Jasmine Miller — 100-meter dash, 37th (13.20)
4x100 — Kiamorey Clark, Jasmine Miller, Kaila Canty, Stenid Manning, 16th (49.03)
4x400 — Nicte Machado Aco, Jasmine Miller, Kiamorey Clark and Stenid Manning, 12th (4:05.01)