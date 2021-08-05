Even an optimist like Derek Jennings could have never predicted what happened when the Lancaster City Track Club ventured to Jacksonville, Florida, last week for the USATF Junior Olympics.

The coach, of both the city track club and the McCaskey High School track team, figured his group would earn a couple All-America awards.

He never dreamed the trip would include a national championship.

But that is exactly what happened when the foursome of Ahmad Coney, Aiden Smith, Alex Morales-Monzon and Felix Mendez combined to win the 13-14 age group 400-meter relay in 45.97.

Jennings said that winning the first national championship in Lancaster City Track Club history came as a surprise, “especially in the 4-by-1, where so many things can go wrong.”

“We finally had a relay we thought was good enough to be All-American and run well. Being All-American and running well wasn’t good enough for these guys,” Jennings added. “They are big time competitors. We are down there for the first time and it seemed like they were focused the entire week.”

Of course, Jennings knew the squad was fast. Yet, what really surprised him was that three of the champions were making their first appearance at nationals.

“I can’t tell you how many times they go to nationals and they fold under the pressure. It’s almost to be expected, their first time on that big stage,” he said. “You can’t practice for it and get them to expect what it is going to be like. Especially guys at the junior high level. There are less big meets for them to run. Then you go down and there are 5,000 athletes.”

Smith, the youngest of the foursome as a rising eighth-grader, said, “It was very nerve-wracking. It was scary because this is my first year of track and I didn’t know a lot coming into to it.”

Coney, who opened the race and handed off to Smith, said the first and foremost thought in his mind was to not drop the baton. The soon-to-be freshman then had a great view of the other exchanges and felt elated when Morales-Monzon handed off to Mendez, the anchor.

“Once (I) saw Felix take off, I was like, ‘We won this.’ I was just in shock,” Coney said. “Coming home and knowing we were the fastest of all those people, it was just amazing.”

“We had that dream. We had that mindset, ‘First place, first place’ — we said that on the way there. I guess we got it,” Morales-Monzon said. “I wasn’t really expecting it, but we got it.”

Mendez, the only one of the four that had been to nationals prior to last week, knew if he kept his speed his team could win gold.

“I was just happy I could bring home the first national championship in our track club history. That made everybody happy,” he said. “The whole country knows who we are now because of what we did.”

A blazing preliminary run not only put the relay team into the finals but helped it earn the top seed.

“This wasn’t even on the radar, it wasn’t something we thought was possible,” Jennings said. “Then in the first round, these guys go, run the No. 1 seed and set the stage. At that point, we were like, ‘I think we can win gold.’ But you want to keep it in perspective.”

Those four young athletes weren’t the only ones from Lancaster to excel in Jacksonville. Recent McCaskey grad Alex Miller, who will run at Franklin and Marshall in the fall, finished third overall in the 17-18 steeplechase event.

“Aerobically he is at a spot that most kids aren’t,” Jennings said. “He did a time trial in practice for F&M and ran 9:41. We were like if you can just go a 5-flat pace while jumping over some things you can be an All-American. He goes out and breaks our club record with a 6:26.92, which is unheard of. And he did it in the slow heat, so he did it all by himself. It was very impressive.”

In all, four individual and three relays earned All-American status for Lancaster, the most in a single year by the club.

A pair of girls relays earned fifth-place medals in the 15-16 division. Katie Urbine, Lucie De Syon, Kamyah Wright and Kamiah Wright teamed up to run 48.07 in the 400 relay.

Kamiah Wright, De Syon, Isabella Shertzer and Kamyah Wright did the same in the 1,600 after posting a 3:54.6.

Individually, Shertzer and Kamyah placed sixth and seventh respectively in the 800 run and Urbine was eighth in the pole vault for yet another All-American honor.

Amazingly, the entire group of girls will be back for at least two years of high school, including Urbine at Solanco.

“It was a phenomenal weekend. It’s hard to put into perspective,” Jennings said. “We had three kids that were seeded in the top eight. To have the four individual and three relays was better than we could have expected.”

Although he is a young man of few words, perhaps Smith put it best: “We are an amazing team.”