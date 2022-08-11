Two Lancaster City Track Club athletes and one relay team earned All-America honors at the recent Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics, held Aug. 1-6 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

To kick off the week of success, Kamiah Wright sealed All-America status on Aug. 3 in scorching 96-degree temperatures on a 100-plus degree track in the 800-meter run. Wright noted that she runs better in the heat.

Wright, entering her senior year at McCaskey, finished eighth in the 17-18 women’s competition with a time of 2 minutes, 16.71 seconds.

This was Wright’s third straight year earning All-America status in the event. In 2021, she became the club’s first athlete to earn the achievement in the same event more than once.

Later in the meet, in the pole vault, Solanco senior Katie Urbine brought home a silver medal. Clearing 12 feet, 5.5 inches, Urbine became a three-time pole vault All-American.

“It’s such an honor to be an All-American and go to these big meets with lots of competition,” she said. “I just try to go out there and have fun. ... It’s more for myself than anything and to represent the team.”

Urbine appreciated the environment coach Derek Jennings created for her the day of the race. Jennings was able to assist Urbine in the pole vault, which he said was a new coaching experience for him. Jennings found that as a coach, he was able to take the skills he’s learned to help his athletes be successful and translate that to any competition.

“It’s probably the most fun pole vault competition I’ve ever had,” Urbine said. “I was really relaxed the whole time, thanks to (Jennings), and I really enjoyed jumping.”

Two rain delays on Aug. 6 caused the relay competition to be pushed back. Jennings said that rain delays mostly interfere with the athletes’ eating and warm-up schedules, but said his team was able to stay focused despite it.

The relay team — Wright, Lucie De Syon, Isabella Shertzer and Kamyah Wright — ultimately grabbed another honor for the club, placing sixth in the 17-18 women’s 4x400 relay, sprinting into the top 10 with a time of 3.53.01.

“We didn’t quite run what we wanted to, but to be All-American in our relays is very special,” Jennings said. “But considering the circumstances, it was pretty challenging.”

The trip to North Carolina, wasn’t all work for the team, either. The athletes were able to go on a pontoon boat and try barbecue at an area restaurant that specializes in the iconic southern dish. The establishment also had a fire pit, which the club utilized for s’mores.

The pontoon experience was arranged by members of the Police Athletic League of Lancaster, which first partnered with the track club in 2015. PAL works to develop positive relationships between police officers and kids through sports. Three members, Josiah King, Jeff Gerhart and Carrie Steele, all traveled with the club to nationals.

“What we currently do wouldn’t be possible without (PAL),” Jennings said. “We got to have three police officers on the trip working with kids, which is very cool.”

Jennings, meanwhile, closed this year’s trip overwhelmingly proud of his team's performance.

“We have a great group of kids that show up day in and day out and put the work in and are obviously super, super talented,” Jennings said. “As a coach, just to kind of sit back and watch it unfold is awesome.”