SHIPPENSBURG — Competing in her first District Three track and field championships, Teresa Moore had no idea what potential success was ahead of her when she joined the Lancaster Catholic track team.

After all, she is only a freshman.

Still, the sport wasn’t new to Moore, who not only competed at the junior high level, but is the younger sister of Crusaders’ senior track standout Mason Moore.

Although she didn’t expect it, Teresa Moore knew she had a chance to win and is now a district champion after she jumped 5-feet, 2-inches to score the 2A girls high jump.

“I didn’t know how I was going to feel today. I came out and I felt really good. I was just excited to be here,” she said. “My PR is 5-4. I was really looking to get a PR today, but 5-2, I am happy with that.”

Moore – and many of the competitors – had to wait out a lengthy delay as heavy rain hit Shippensburg University just as the athletes began their field events.

“I didn’t really know what was happening, but it was good,” she said. “We actually went inside where it was nice and dry. I got to have a little break and got to eat something, so it was OK. It was more of a mental thing today.”

Ava Hoover of Annville-Cleona was third behind Moore with a 4-10 leap.

As the top seed by more than a foot and the reigning indoor champion, Solanco’s Katie Urbine dealt with huge expectations in the girls 3A pole vault. Forced to move inside because of the rain, Urbine cleared 12 feet to win. Since she trains inside with Philadelphia Jumps Club, she was fine with the switch.

“I kind of thought they would move us in,” she said. “I was really hoping they would because I didn’t want to jump into a wet pit again.”

While her 12-0 vault was below her entry vault, Urbine was not unhappy with it. In fact, it gives her more incentive during next weekend’s PIAA championships. Plus, the competition won’t surprise her as she expects to go against her club teammates.

“One hundred percent. I want a 13 and I am going to get it,” Urbine said when asked about states. “It’s going to be tougher going against the District One girls and other districts, but it’s going to be exciting. I am glad I get to jump with my friends again and have that one-on-one competition.”

Elco’s Carissa Bender finished second behind Urbine, vaulting 11-6. Anna Rank of Elizabethtown got an eighth-place medal at 10-6.

Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson entered Friday’s boys 2A high jump with a definitive goal, to leap 6-6. He hit the mark and earned himself a district gold medal in the process.

“My goal was 6-6 all the way. I’m just so happy that I got it today,” he said. “I was so nervous. I’ve been nervous all week. ... My back has been bothering me a little bit and today I felt amazing.”

The junior added that he didn’t mind the heat that came along after the skies cleared during the afternoon.

“I haven’t sweat all year and now I am drenched in sweat,” said Gunderson. “I cleared 6-6 so I am at the top of the world right now.”

Dutchman teammate Da’Mondre Green showed what he can do in the high jump, tying for second at 6-0.

The only races that finished on Friday were the 3,200-meter runs, and Braeten Peters of Annville-Cleona earned a silver medal in 2A girls with an 11:35.28. In that same event, Lancaster Mennonite’s Claire Thomas placed fourth in 12:08.74.

Peters’ teammate, Landon Hostetter, finished in 10:15.32, just ahead of Lancaster Catholic’s Cooper Linkey, whose 10:23.92 was good for eighth.

Aidan Hodge of Hempfield continued his strong junior season with a 9:10.14 to win bronze in the 3A boys 3,200. Manheim Township’s Tyler Stevens was fourth in 9:17.80 with Colin Whitaker of Lampeter-Strasburg coming in eighth (9:23.39).

Other medals

3A girls: Victoria Burton, Donegal was seventh in the 3A shot put (34-6.75).

3A boys: Basir Epps, McCaskey, placed fourth in the triple jump, 44-11.

2A boys: J.J. Keck of Lancaster Catholic was fifth in the javelin (140-11). Lancaster County Christian’s Ryan Sensenig was eighth with a discus throw of 118-6.

2A girls: The Lancaster Catholic duo of Margaret Bila (99-5) and Alexis Baker (93-9) finished fourth and seventh respectively in the 2A discus. Sarah Speraw of Annville-Cleona finished seventh in the javelin with a toss of 92-9.

Friday’s preliminaries and semifinals

The following athletes made it through prelims and semis to compete Saturday for medals.

2A girls: Allison Cooper, Annville-Cleona (100 dash); Kendall Cooper, Annville-Cleona (100, 200).

3A girls: Jianna Long, Ephrata (100), Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg (100); Bryna Kelly, Garden Spot (100 hurdles); Madison Malcolm, Lampeter-Strasburg (100 hurdles); Abbie Reed, Manheim Central (100 hurdles); Kamyah Wright, McCaskey (200); Hannah Gawne, Lampeter-Strasburg (200).

2A boys: Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona (100, 200); William Scott, Lancaster Catholic (110 hurdles); Jansen Hoffard, Lancaster Catholic (110 hurdles).

3A boys: Gabe Lewis, Cedar Crest (100); Teagan Weaver, Lampeter-Strasburg (100); Landon McGallicher, Manheim Central (110 hurdles); Darren Cammauf, Manheim Township (200).