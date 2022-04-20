Neither Manheim Central coach Ryan Kennedy nor Garden Spot coach Terry Ament have seen anything like what transpired during Tuesday’s Section Two dual meet.

Not only was it brutally cold with snow flurries at the Spartans’ stadium, but winds were gusting up to 40 mph. Because of it, high jumping and pole vault were deemed too risky.

However, with only four points separating the boys competition, Central and coach Ryan Kennedy will bring a small group back to Garden Spot on Thursday afternoon to compete in the high jump and pole vault to determine a meet winner.

“I have never dealt with this before. It’s a very unique circumstance,” Kennedy said. “It will be very competitive high jump and pole, so it’s definitely worth coming back out for.”

The Spartans grabbed the lead by winning the final track event, the 1,600-meter relay in 3:45.6. However, the Barons answered by sweeping the javelin, with Kahlen Watt leading the way with a 143-foot, 7-inch toss. It gave Central a 68-64 with 18 points up for grabs on Thursday. The Manheim Central girls built an early lead and didn’t look back in a 78-45 victory to improve to 4-0. While the closeness of the boys meet may surprise some, it’s what Ament envisioned. “Based on recent history, no. But just looking at past meets this season and projecting some scores, I knew we were going to be in it,” he said. “It comes down to a point here and a point there.” Alan Krock led the way for the Spartans, winning the 1,600 (5:09.5), 800 (2:16.5) and 3,200 (11:45.5). Finn Wenrich added wins in the 400 (53.4) and 200 (23.7), which helped Garden Spot come back from an early deficit. Watt also won the 100 in 11.1. Tyler Fahnestock posted winning throws of 42-2 3/4 in the shot and 132-10 in the discus. Landon McGalligher won both boys hurdles (110 in 14.9 and 300 in 42.3) for the Barons.

Led by three field wins from Madison Knier in the long jump (16-9), triple jump (34-11) and javelin (114-1), Central’s girls rolled. Rachel Nolt won the sprints (100 in 12.8 and 200 in 27.8) and Sarah Forry the 1,600 (6:08.1) and 800 (2:44.5). Considering the conditions, Tuesday was not a day to count times. “Today is a day you count places and the amount of effort and heart the kids are putting into races,” said Kennedy. “Our kids fought hard today in all of these races. They finished their races well, all the way to the line. That’s all you can ask for.” “It’s one of those meets if it’s a tailwind, it’s good for the 100 and the hurdles,” Ament said. “But anything involving a lap or a corner around the track it’s not good. We have a good team this year with a lot of leadership from the seniors. They are ready to compete.”