The Pioneers did not lack for motivation.

“Ephrata definitely has a name,” Swarr said. “When we hear Ephrata girls, we get ready. We work really hard in that week coming up to it because we know they are really going to put us to the test, and they did.”

“We had a first in the high jump with a PR,” Esh said of Moran. “She’s a good jumper, I am not surprised that she jumped well. But she hadn’t done that yet. She picked a perfect day to do that.”

Madison Malcolm winning both hurdles (300, 48.8) and 100 (16.7), helped L-S overcome three individual wins by Ephrata sensation Jianna Long in the 100 (11.9), 200 (25.1) and 400 (58.2).

Lampeter-Strasburg became the first team to outscore the Ephrata girls since 2011, ending a long streak of section supremacy.

Afterward, Ephrata coach Matt White held a hand above his head and one down near his feet to display the range of emotions he was feeling.

“I broke down crying with those guys,” he said of talking with his girls team. “How do you look a squad in the face when you lose by half a point? But, it’s life.

“If you look here, I had our girls pegged at 76 and our boys at 80. When Cal comes to town with his crew, they are so well-coached. It comes down to just a few things and they just by a hair out-executed us in a few areas. It’s no dishonor to our girls squad. They gave the last full measure and then some.”

Capturing all three relays went a long way to helping the Mounts.

Although no one scored two individual events, Kyle Emery (300 hurdles, 42.0) and Enrico Faccio (110 hurdles, 14.8) posted victories and were on two of those winning relays.

Noah Keller and Miles Campbell were also on two of those relays.

“We pride ourselves on relays here at Ephrata. My former boss told me you have got to win two out of three,” White said. “Our coaching staff, we have been thinking about this from last year. We put the plan together. I credit our coaching staff and the kids. They really came through today.”

Teagan Weaver did his part for the Pioneers taking home the honors in four events, the 100 (10.8), 200 (22.66), long jump (21-4) and triple jump (40-11½).