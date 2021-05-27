With a combination of experience and youth that has come up big during the postseason, Warwick is ready for this weekend’s 2021 finale at the PIAA track and field championships.

From throws to jump, distance to speed events, the Warriors will be represented during Saturday’s Class 3A competition at Shippensburg University.

Warwick coach Bobby Rhoads credits his athletes with being exceptionally coachable, as well as the tutoring of assistants Wanda Weachter (throws) and Joe Hallowell (jumps).

Tanner Haines takes care of the speed for Warwick, as his District Three gold in the 110-meter hurdles proves. He enters states as the third seed, 0.59 seconds off the top spot.

“He has two golds so far this postseason and we are all excited to see what he has in store for us in his final meet as a high school athlete,” Rhoads said.

Fellow senior Nate Good, who was second in districts, is seeded sixth in the pole vault at 14 feet, 6 inches.

“Nate was disappointed in how his district meet ended in regard to high jump, but he has a great opportunity to bounce back from that with his performance in vault,” Rhoads said.

A pair of senior girls will also be at states, with Anna Martin, who is seeded 13th in the 800-meter run. A top performer all season, Martin was a huge part of the Warwick girls winning another Section One title this season.

Martin is also a part of the Warriors’ dynamic 3,200 relay that finished fifth at districts and is seeded 10th to close Saturday’s program.

Norah Ciano is seeded 13th in the high jump.

“Norah also has the unique ability to tune out everything else in the moment and simply rise to the occasion,” Rhoads said.

Only a sophomore, Ella Lucas won the District Three discus title and enters states as the fifth seed. In her first year of varsity competition, Lucas has raised plenty of eyebrows.

“At the start of the season, I don’t think anyone would have predicted the success Ella has had in these championship meets,” Rhoads said. “This state experience will certainly pay off for her down the road, but that is not the focus now. Make no mistake about it, Ella is there to compete for a medal.”

Jacob Smith rounds out the Warriors contingent that will compete on Saturday. The junior is seeded 18th in the 800.

“Jacob Smith’s performances do not catch anyone at Warwick by surprise. We all know that he has rare ability and a fierce competitiveness on the track,” said Rhoads. “He ran really well at districts but competing at the state level was always the goal.”

Penn Manor’s Kyle Murr holds the league’s best seed entering states, ranked No. 1 in the triple jump. The senior is also seeded eighth in the long jump. Fellow Comets senior Graham Thomas in the distance runs (fifth seed/3,200; 15th/1,600).

Coming off a remarkable showing at the district meet, Annville-Cleona hopes to make some noise during Friday’s 2A portion.

The Little Dutchmen boys are riding the momentum after placing second in the team standings at districts.

Annville-Cleona coach Sue Felty was thrilled with that performance and looks for big things Friday.

“We were all pleasantly surprised with how the day went,” she said. “When we saw the performance lists, we knew that we definitely had a shot to do well, but the kids really stepped up.

“We ended up with a lot of third place finishes, which unfortunately for us in 2A, they only take the top two finishers. We were really close to qualifying even more for states.”

Casey Hess, who was also on the school's boys tennis team, won the District Three long jump last week with a leap of 21-10, and enters states as the eighth seed.

“Casey is a very talented athlete. We were so glad that he joined us this season,” Felty said. “He focused his energy on tennis the first half of the season, and since that is a shorter season, he was able to join us when that was over. He made the transition quickly and has never looked back.”

Hess is not alone either as Noah Gunderson, who earned silver at districts, is the eighth seed in the high jump. Teammates Jack Tshudy — ninth in the 3,200 — and Rogan Harter, who is 18th in the 200 will race Friday as well.

“Jack is actually a senior and has really shown such maturity this year.” Felty said “Rogan is that kind of athlete that works super hard and will do whatever is asked of him. Noah has been such a thrill to watch this season.

“We hope they can all continue to excel and PR this next weekend.”

On the girls’ side, Annville-Cleona’s Braeten Peters will run the 3,200 girls race, seeded 16th.

“Braeten is such a hard worker. It is so nice to get to see her reach this level, because she really does deserve to be here,” Felty said.

Lancaster Catholic senior Dan Myers, who won gold in the 3,200 and bronze in the 1,600 at districts, is the seventh seed in the two-mile and 11th in the mile. Teammate Mason Moore is an 11 seed in the 800 and 14th in the 1,600.

Catholic junior Fiona Holland ran great last week and reached states in the 400, seeded 17th.

3A boys PIAA qualifiers

Cedar Crest: 3,200 relay (4), Tommy Bildheiser (9/800); Ryan Wolfe (15/800).

Lampeter-Strasburg: 3,200 relay (10); Arik Harnish (14.800).

Manheim Township: Tyler Stevens (10/3,200), Darren Cammauf (8/400), Ethan Mylin (10/shot put) and Travis Wilk (10/300 hurdles).

Conestoga Valley: 1,600 relay (18), /Kyle Thrush (26/1,600)

McCaskey: Jewleus Benner (8/long jump); Stephen Schousen (14/3,200); Troy Johnson (22/triple jump.

Northern Lebanon: Dylan Lambrecht (4/shot put, 7/discus).

Donegal: Zack Nissley 14/javelin).

Lebanon: Jaden Deitzler (16/discus)

3A girls PIAA qualifiers

McCaskey: 3,200 relay (2); 1,600 relay (3); Arielle Breuninger (5/800, 5/1,600); Lucie De Syon 6/400), Kamiah Wright 7/400).

Ephrata: 400 relay (24); Jianna Long (19/100); Alyssa Fedorshak (14/1,600); Olivia Fedorshak (13/300 hurdles).

Elizabethtown: Madeline Quinn (10/1,600); Carley Sedun (12/discus).

Manheim Central: Malea Stoner (15/300 hurdles); Madison Knier (5/high jump; 8/javelin).

Lampeter-Strasburg: Maggie Swarr (10/javelin).

Penn Manor: Eden Crisman (16/pole vault).

Solanco: Katie Urbine (10/pole vault)

Elco: Carissa Bender (21/PV).