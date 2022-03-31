Warwick coach Bobby Rhoads was impressed with both athletes.

“A lot of that is coming off that high of states, they are ready to go,” he said. “Sometimes this first meet can even be a little bit of a let down because it’s two weeks of training and you are not quite at that level of elite competition. But both of them are cream of the crop in the state and they both came out and excelled today.”

The duo were far from the only standouts on Wednesday. Warriors Marissa Helderman and Aubrey Bitner won three events each, plus teamed with Becker on the 4x100.

Helderman scored the 400 (11.01), 200 (27.5) and triple jump (33-8), while Bitner took honors in the 100 (13.6), long jump (15-5.5) and pole vault (8-6).

“I think it was a really positive experience,” Rhoads said. “The kids came out and competed really hard and, at the end of the day, that is what we ask of them, to put their best foot forward. We saw that all over the track and in the field today.”

The Warwick girls opened the meet by winning the 3,200 relay, taking first and second in the 100 hurdles, sweeping the three spots in the 100 dash and the top two in the 1,600, giving the Warriors a 30-2 lead.

Travis Wilk won both boys hurdles for the Blue Streaks after times of 15.04 in the 110 and 39.9 in the 300. Teammate Noah Kollar won the long jump (18-8.5) and triple jump (37-1.5) and Jackson Roache won both throwing events with a 109-foot discus and 131-10 javelin.

Township co-coach Adam Konsavage was pleased with how both of the Streaks teams performed. A sweep in the 100 helped them not look back from an early 24-8 lead.

“I am happy with all of our kids. They are putting in the work,” he said. “It’s a week-by-week thing, and we are trying to get better each week. Any time you have a chance to compete is good. We are proud of our kids and the work ethic they are putting in, and we are looking forward to a good season.”

William Perez in the pole vault (8-6) and high jump (5-6), along with Jacob Smith in the 800 (2:05) and 1,600 (4:26) scored two wins for the Warriors boys.