Although he didn’t know his team trailed by three points, Manheim Township junior Darren Cammauf was ready heading into the final turn of the final race of Tuesday’s track and field meet at Hempfield.

Cammauf closed in on Black Knight Owen Jackson and passed him in the final 100 yards to close the 1,600-meter relay in 3:32.8, giving the Blue Streaks the race and the boys meet, 76-74.

“I knew I had the speed so I knew if I kept just behind him the first 300, that last 100, I could pass him,” said Cammauf, who also won the 400 in 50.92. “I just had to wait for the right time to pass him.”

In typical Township-vs.-Hempfield fashion, the meet came down to the wire — the last 100 meters after the Black Knights led the first 1,500.

“It was a big race, a big meet right here. I knew it was close. I didn’t know it was that close,” Cammauf said. The boys meet was back and forth throughout, especially as the field results came in.

Township’s Ethan Mylin won all three of the throwing events by wide margins. However, Hempfield’s Ryan Criste scored both jumps to help even things up.

“Every year,” Black Knights coach Curt Rogers said about facing the Streaks. “There were some gutsy performances on the track, and I didn’t even get a chance to talk to the field people yet. I am sure it was the same there. They bring it every time and they keep us going every year and build up for it.”

Hempfield senior Tanner Hess blazed a winning time of 10.57 in the 100 dash. He also won the 200, anchored the winning 400 relay and placed second in the shot put.

“This whole offseason with COVID, I dedicated it all to training,” he said. “I worked my butt off every day, hit the weights, and I think it is paying off now. I feel more explosive. I put probably 10-15 pounds of muscle on, and you feel that transition.”

Of course, Tyler Stevens garnered points right back for Township, winning the 1,600 and 3.200.

Township girls dominant

There was no such suspense in the girls meet, as Manheim Township won 15 of the 18 events, took second in eight and third in 10 and cruised to a 112-38 victory.

Freshman Ava Shirk took first in the 1,600 (5:39) and 3,200 (12:21.4) to lead the way.

“I was excited about that,” Shirk said. “I was kind of nervous to come up to varsity because I haven’t run since seventh grade on the track and haven’t done any time trials on the track.”

Emily Bogda placed first in the 100 hurdles and high jump. Adrianna Bryant took the honors in the discus and shot put.

Hempfield’s Olivia Wentzel notched first in the triple and long jump events.