A trio of athletes won two individual gold medals during Saturday’s second day of the Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field championships, however it was the relay performance of one of those runners that raised some eyebrows.

In fact, it was the final race of the two-day event at Hempfield — the boys 1,600-meter relay — in which Manheim Township senior Darren Cammauf showed his stuff.

The Saint Joseph University-bound Cammauf took the baton and closed the meet in style with a jaw-dropping split of 47.4, teaming with Tyson Johns, Andres Rivera and Savas Papadimitriou to win in 3:25.08.

Cammauf said his come-from-behind relay was his favorite race of the day, even after he won the 400 dash in a near meet record time of 48.52, only .2 off the 1999 run of Elizabethtown’s Eric Hiller.

“I think I split a 47.4 so it was a big improvement,” he said. “Whenever I am chasing people, I just put my focus on them and say, ‘I’ve got to go get them.’”

The fact the relay took place shortly after he ran 22.33 to win the 200 dash, did not take away from his performance.

‘It’s a great day. It’s a great way to end leagues my senior season,” Cammauf said. “It’s just running one step at a time and keep on getting to the next level. Keep on training, keep on getting better and not having any setbacks.”

One year after falling on the final hurdle, Blue Streaks teammate Travis Wilk was ready for redemption.

Wilk, who captured the 110 high hurdles in 14.87 earlier on Saturday, admitted that he thought about his fall in the 2021 300 that likely cost him a second title last season. He didn’t need to worry as he blazed a 38.81 for a second gold of the day.

“I was thinking about that between the second-to-last hurdle and the last hurdle. Please don’t fall. Please don’t fall,” he laughed. “It was good.

“I felt very strong in the beginning and on my turn. It got a little sloppy towards the end, but I feel like I picked it up pretty well coming to the last hurdle. I am pretty happy with my time. It’s not too far off from my PR. I’ll take that.”

Of course, Wilk didn’t have to look far for motivation. “I know the people here, they know what happened last year. I felt like I needed to redeem myself and make myself feel better and more confident as a hurdler and runner,” he said. “It helped push me to get better times, go faster and place first.”

Prior to this season, Ephrata sophomore Jianna Long hadn’t run the 400 very often. However, despite being an outstanding 100 dash runner, Long trained to add the 400 to her repertoire.

She won both on Saturday. A couple of hours after capturing the highly contested 100 in 12.34, Long ran a 57.01 in the 400 for a second gold.

“It’s a big deal. I’ve never been a league champion before. It’s kind of surreal. I could have never imagined it,” she said.

Although she ran the 200 during the dual meet season, Long did not participate in it on Saturday, opting to be on the Mountaineers 1,600 relay team.

“I just decided that I wanted to do the 4-by-4. There’s so much adrenaline, so much teamwork and so much fun. It’s different than going out by yourself,” she said. “My coaches do a really good job of customizing our training and getting us ready.”

Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge won his second event in as many days, taking the boys 1,600 run in 4:16.58 after winning Friday’s 3,200. McCaskey’s Milana Breuninger did the same in the girls 1,600. One day after she took the 3,200 honors, she ran a top 1-mile time of 5:14.41.

Red Tornado teammate Troy Johnson, Friday’s long jump champ, earned the triple jump title with his leap of 45-3.25.

Maddie Knier of Manheim Central won gold in the girls long jump with a 17-8.75. Winner of Friday’s triple jump, Knier also finished second to Warwick’s Katie Becker in the high jump and second to Maggie Swarr of Lampeter-Strasburg in the javelin.