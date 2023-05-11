It’s time to find out who’s the best in Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field this season.

The league championships, featuring 18 events and some of the top athletes in District Three, will take place at Hempfield today and Saturday.

Defending gold medalists, district and state title contenders and potential record breakers will be in action. Here’s a look at each event.

Boys 100

Defending champ: Gabe Lewis, Cedar Crest

Top seed: Nick Keller, Ephrata

Lewis is not on the performance sheet after suffering a hamstring injury at a dual meet Monday. Keller has the best fully automated time at 10.65 and McCaskey’s Aiden Smith is the top challenger at 10.80.

Girls 100

Defending champ: Jianna Long, Ephrata

Top seed: Kamyah Wright, McCaskey

Wright’s 12.20 is by far the best FAT time in the league and ranks third in the district. Lampeter-Strasburg’s Lyndi Wall (12.53) and Conestoga Valley’s Alondra Montijo-Ortiz (12.54) hope to make it interesting.

Boys 200

Top seed: Nick Garman, Cedar Crest

Another potential duel between Lewis and Keller was lost to injury. Keller has the best FAT time in the field at 22.50. Garman ran 22.34 at a dual meet.

Girls 200

Defending champ: Kamyah Wright, McCaskey

Top seed: Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest

Howard, a freshman, has broken the league record at 24.01. Wright, at 24.74, is the only other L-L runner under 25 seconds. Cedar Crest coach Rob Bare said Howard might sit out the league meet due to a minor injury.

Boys 400

Top seed: Nick Keller, Ephrata

A sweep of the 100, 200 and 400 is within reach for Keller, whose 48.42 is more than a second faster than No. 2 Kyle Rauchut from Cedar Crest.

Girls 400

Defending champ: Jianna Long, Ephrata

Top seed: Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest

Howard ran a 53.28, nearly two seconds faster than Sarah Helgeson’s league record, at the Colgate Women’s Games in New York last weekend. If Howard doesn’t compete, McCaskey’s Kamiah Wright is the favorite at 57.09.

Boys 800

Top seed: Aidan Hodge, Hempfield

Hodge’s 1:52.55 leads the field by nearly five seconds. Ephrata’s Tyler Shue set the league record at 1:51.55 four years ago.

Girls 800

Defending champ: Isabella Shertzer, McCaskey

Top seed: Shertzer

Shertzer, at 2:14.86, is four seconds faster than the field. Teammates Lucie De Syon and Milana Breuninger give McCaskey a chance to rack up some team points in this event.

Boys 1,600

Defending champ: Aidan Hodge, Hempfield

Top seed: Hodge

Hodge is again the frontrunner by a wide margin at 4:12.51. Lampeter-Strasburg’s Parker Stoner (4:20.99) and Colin Whitaker (4:21.33) will try to chase down the champ.

Girls 1,600

Defending champ: Milana Breuninger, McCaskey

Top seed: Madison Kimmel, Ephrata

Should be an exciting duel between Breuninger and Kimmel. They are separated by 0.34 seconds on the performance sheet.

Boys 3,200

Defending champ: Aidan Hodge, Hempfield

Top seed: Colin Whitaker, Lampeter-Strasburg

Hodge isn’t on the performance sheet for this race. Whitaker, teammate Ben Devine and Manheim Township’s Adam Kingston have the top three times.

Girls 3,200

Defending champ: Milana Breuninger, McCaskey

Top seed: Ella Wolfe, Hempfield

Wolfe is the only runner under 11 minutes at 10:50.19. Breuninger is ranked second.

Boys 110 hurdles

Top seed: Caleb Malari, Conestoga Valley

Malari and Cocalico’s Gavin Glass are ranked 1-2. Manheim Central’s Landon McGallicher and Lancaster Catholic’s Will Scott are the only runners with an FAT time under 15 seconds.

Girls 100 hurdles

Top seed: Kylie Mattiace, Manheim Central

Manheim Central’s Abbie Reed has the best FAT time at 16.11 with Conestoga Valley’s Brooke Denlinger a close second at 16.17.

Boys 300 hurdles

Top seed: Jansen Hoffard, Lancaster Catholic

Conestoga Valley’s Zach Phy is the only runner with an FAT time under 40 seconds at 39.83.

Boys 400 relay

Top seed: Cedar Crest, 42.33

Cedar Crest and McCaskey, at 42.74, are the top two contenders.

Girls 400 relay

Top seed: McCaskey, 47.69

McCaskey’s A team has the best time in the state.

Boys 1,600 relay

Top seed: Elizabethtown, 3:24.27

E-town’s time ranks third in District Three.

Girls 1,600 relay

Top seed: McCaskey, 3:51.41

McCaskey has a chance to win PIAA gold.

Boys 3,200 relay

Top seed: Ephrata, 8:10.58

Mounts will try to fend off Hempfield and Manheim Township.

Girls 3,200 relay

Top seed: McCaskey, 9:09.14

McCaskey broke the school’s stadium record Monday.

Boys shot put

Top seed: Ivan Tejada, Warwick

Tejada has reached 55-10 and is the only thrower to surpass 50 feet at an invitational.

Girls shot put

Defending champ: Laci Nelson, Manheim Central

Top seed: Ella Lucas, Warwick

Lucas posted a 39-5.5 that put her slightly ahead of a crowded field. Six competitors, including Nelson, are within about two feet.

Boys discus

Top seed: Colin Daub, Elco

Daub set the standard at 154-7 earlier this month. Penn Manor’s Jael Cruz-Santos is second and one of six throwers to eclipse 140.

Girls discus

Defending champ: Ella Lucas, Warwick

Top seed: Lucas

Lucas is the best in the district and PA-2 at 154-8. Garden Spot’s Eliese Mitchell set the league record at 159-10 four years ago.

Boys javelin

Defending champ: Matthew Remash, McCaskey

Top seed: Sam McCracken, Ephrata

Remash, McCracken and Conestoga Valley’s Aidan Zimmerman have all reached 180.

Girls javelin

Defending champ: Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg

Top seed: Eliana Schneider, Cedar Crest

Schneider, a freshman, is tops in the district at 145-10. The top four finishers from last season, Swarr, Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier, Elco’s Samantha Nelson and McCaskey’s Amyrah Kellam are all back.

Boys Long jump

Top seed: Thabo Lautsbaugh, Conestoga Valley

A wide-open competition with 19 entries over 20 feet and no one above Lautsbaugh at 21-4.5.

Girls long jump

Defending champ: Maddie Knier, Manheim Central

Top seed: Knier

This is a loaded field with Knier the frontrunner at 18-2.5. Lebanon’s Mileyska Calderon and Manheim Township’s Anika Krasnai are both within three inches of the champ.

Boys triple jump

Top seed: Andy Garcia, Hempfield

Garcia, at 44-10, is the only entrant to surpass 44 feet. Octorara’s Brooklyn Thomas is second at 43-5.25.

Girls triple jump

Defending champ: Maddie Knier, Manheim Central

Top seed: Zariyah Whigham, Lebanon

Knier will try to defend another title with fast-rising Whigham as the biggest threat. Whigham has reached 36-4.75, slightly ahead of Elco’s Makenna Haas. Six girls are over 35 feet.

Boys high jump

Defending champ: Noah Gunderson, Annville-Cleona

Top seed: Trevor Schneider, Penn Manor

Schneider owns the best height at 6-5. Gunderson, the reigning District Three Class 2A champ, and Solanco’s Noah Baber are one inch back.

Girls high jump

Defending champ: Katie Becker, Warwick

Top seed: Becker

Becker is in position to repeat at 5-6. The junior won the District Three Class 3A title when she cleared 5-10 last season.

Boys pole vault

Top seed: Brody Weachter, Hempfield

Weachter, at 13-6, is the only L-L competitor to pass 13 feet. Donegal’s Mark Overlander, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Aiden Wiley and Penn Manor’s Drew Lebo are challengers.

Girls pole vault

Defending champ: Katie Urbine, Solanco

Top seed: Urbine

Urbine won the indoor state championship in March and is a contender for PIAA and district gold at 13-0.