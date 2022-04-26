Cedar Crest's Gabe Lewis, right, comes from behind to edge Manheim Twp.'s Ethan Wolfson, to win the 4x100 meter relay during an L-L League section one track and field meet at Manheim Twp. High School Monday April 25, 2022.
When Ryan Wolfe took the final handoff from Cedar Crest teammate Caleb Peters, he knew he would be battling Manheim Town-ship senior Tyler Stevens for two full laps.
Somehow Wolfe’s impressive late sprint to the finish helped the Falcons win the boys 3,200-meter relay.
Although it was the first race of the day, it set the stage for the remainder of the competition. While both teams swapped event wins during the meet, Cedar Crest had enough points across the board to score an 81-69 victory.
“I know Tyler Stevens. I have raced against him many times. He’s a great runner and I knew I had to have a great race,” Wolfe said. “I knew I had a kick. I had it today and got the win.”
Cedar Crest head coach Rob Bare runs over to congratulate Ryan Wolfe after he anchored the winning 4x800 meter relay against Manheim Twp. during an L-L League section one track and field meet at Manheim Twp. High School Monday April 25, 2022.
Cedar Crest's Ryan Wolfe crosses the finish line to anchor the winning 4x800 meter relay against Manheim Twp. during an L-L League section one track and field meet at Manheim Twp. High School Monday April 25, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Cole Stevens leads the pack on the start of the 4x800 meter relay against Cedar Crest during an L-L League section one track and field meet at Manheim Twp. High School Monday April 25, 2022.
Official Ted Fitzgerald rings the bell for the final lap of the 3200 meter run as Manheim Twp. takes on Cedar Crest in an L-L League section one track and field meet at Manheim Twp. High School Monday April 25, 2022.
Cedar Crest's Luke Hinegardner, hands off to teammate Caleb Peters, as they run the winning 4x800 meter relay against Manheim Twp. during an L-L League section one track and field meet at Manheim Twp. High School Monday April 25, 2022.
Manheim Twp. and Cedar Crest boys in a tight pack as they run the 1600 meter run during an L-L League section one track and field meet at Manheim Twp. High School Monday April 25, 2022.
Wolfe teamed with Kyle Rauchut, Luke Hinegardner and Peters to run an 8:07.24 “When we saw they were loaded up and going for it, we knew we had to load up our relay,” Falcons coach Rob Bare said. “It comes to two great runners at the end, and fortunately for our kid, he felt a little better than the Township boy. I am proud of that relay. We ran with heart, desire and Falcon pride.”
A short while later, Wolfe won the 800 run (2:02.20) and came in second to Township’s Coleman Stevens (4:46.7) in the 1,600.
The win, combined with topping McCaskey last week, puts the unbeaten Falcons (4-0 league, 5-0 overall) in the Section One driver’s seat with two league meets to go.
“We knew it was going to be close, so we knew we needed every point we got today,” added Wolfe. “We had a goal to win two of the relays and knew it started with the (3,200 relay). The win over McCaskey was huge, but we knew this was a whole other level for us. The fact we could come in here and compete with them is unreal.”
Bare said that a section crown was not on the team’s radar coming into the season. He’s not overlooking the final meets, against Warwick and Penn Manor.
“We’ve got a couple good teams to get by,” he said. “It was not a goal, not anything in the thought process. But our senior leaders have been incredible. Every single day, they bring the juice, the hype and the energy. At the same time, they have also realized their potential.”
The Falcons got a huge boost from thrower Gavin Popejoy, who won the shot put (46-3.25), discus (128-2) and javelin (153-0).
“Throwers came up huge,” said Bare. “To go one-two in the shot and one-two in the discus, both of those guys had career bests by like eight feet and 14 feet.”
Darren Cammauf was victorious in the 400 (51.4) and 200 runs (21.5), plus the long jump (20-2.5), for the Streaks. Teammate Travis Wilk did the same in both hurdles, 110 (15.1) and 300 (40.2).
Monday’s girls meet was even closer throughout, until the final event, the pole vault, which Cedar Crest was able to sweep that led to an 83-67 victory.
With all of the athletes watching, Molly Heintzelman set a school record with her vault of 11 feet, 2 inches. She also won the high jump with a 4-10.
“It motivated me and pushed me to get a PR and school record,” she said. “I like that the crowd was there.”
Like her male teammate, Sophia Rosenberg won all three throws for the Falcons (3-1, 4-1), the shot (32-10), discus (88-9) and javelin (88-2).
Manheim Township co-coach Adam Konsavage said that with the Blue Streaks posting several personal best times, he had no complaints.
“It was certainly a great meet for our kids to compete. We knew coming in Cedar Crest boys and girls squads were loaded,” he said. “It came down to getting the points, based off of what we were scheming.”