Wolfe teamed with Kyle Rauchut, Luke Hinegardner and Peters to run an 8:07.24 “When we saw they were loaded up and going for it, we knew we had to load up our relay,” Falcons coach Rob Bare said. “It comes to two great runners at the end, and fortunately for our kid, he felt a little better than the Township boy. I am proud of that relay. We ran with heart, desire and Falcon pride.”

A short while later, Wolfe won the 800 run (2:02.20) and came in second to Township’s Coleman Stevens (4:46.7) in the 1,600.

The win, combined with topping McCaskey last week, puts the unbeaten Falcons (4-0 league, 5-0 overall) in the Section One driver’s seat with two league meets to go.

“We knew it was going to be close, so we knew we needed every point we got today,” added Wolfe. “We had a goal to win two of the relays and knew it started with the (3,200 relay). The win over McCaskey was huge, but we knew this was a whole other level for us. The fact we could come in here and compete with them is unreal.”

Bare said that a section crown was not on the team’s radar coming into the season. He’s not overlooking the final meets, against Warwick and Penn Manor.

“We’ve got a couple good teams to get by,” he said. “It was not a goal, not anything in the thought process. But our senior leaders have been incredible. Every single day, they bring the juice, the hype and the energy. At the same time, they have also realized their potential.”