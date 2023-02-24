Multiple Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys athletes are set to compete in the PTFCA state indoor track and field championships on Saturday at Penn State.

This is a non-PIAA event, but some of the top track and field athletes from across the state will be competing, as they gear up for the spring PIAA outdoor season.

Here’s the list of L-L League qualifiers, with their event ...

GIRLS

TRACK EVENTS

Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest — 200 meter dash.

Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest — 400 meter dash.

Kamyah Wright, McCaskey — 200 meter dash.

RELAY EVENTS

McCaskey — 4x200.

Warwick — 4x200.

McCaskey — 4x400.

Warwick — 4x400.

McCaskey — 4x800.

FIELD EVENTS

Katie Becker, Warwick — High jump.

Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic — High jump.

Carissa Bender, Elco — Pole vault.

Anna Rank, Elizabethtown — Pole vault.

Katie Urbine, Solanco — Pole vault.

Jacey Hentz, Elco — Long jump.

Anika Krasnal, Manheim Township — Long jump.

Marissa Helderman, Warwick — Triple jump.

Ella Lucas, Warwick — Shot put.

Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg — Shot put.

BOYS

TRACK EVENTS

Gabe Lewis, Cedar Crest — 60 meter dash.

Nick Keller, Ephrata — 400 meter dash.

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield — 800 meter run.

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield — 1 mile run.

Colin Whitaker, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3,000 meter run.

Landen McGallicher, Manheim Central — 60 meter hurdles.

William Scott, Lancaster Catholic — 60 meter hurdles.

RELAY EVENTS

Ephrata — 4x400.

Lampeter-Strasburg — Distance medley.

FIELD EVENTS

Colin Daub, Elco — Shot put.

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — Shot put.