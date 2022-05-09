Dominating the headlines for the Lampeter-Strasburg boys track & field team so far this spring has been runners Colin Whitaker, Luka Vranich and Teagan Weaver.

The Pioneers recently got a boost with the addition of senior Luke Wiley, a second-year pole vaulter who missed the first four meets of the season with an ankle injury. Since returning, Weaver has twice vaulted his personal best of 12 feet, 6 inches. In practices, he has cleared 13 feet, the qualifying height for the District Three meet and thus a height he’ll need to hit this week to keep his season going.

Wiley, who plans to study mechanical engineering at Penn State University, chatted with LNP|LancasterOnline as part of this week’s L-L Spring Sports Q&A. Here’s the full conversation. The video portion of this will also be featured on this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable show, which will be available on LancasterOnline at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

What got you started in pole vaulting?

“My first year of high school I played tennis. It didn’t go so well. I have a background in rock climbing, so I’m not afraid of heights. One of my friends suggested pole vaulting. Sophomore year I went to give it a shot but then covid happened (wiping out the 2020 season). So last year was my first year pole vaulting.”

So no fears when it came to pole vaulting for the first time?

“I knew I’d be fine once I get into the air. My main fear was actually being able to drive the pole into the pit. Sometimes if you don’t get your plant or run right, you stick your pole, go up and come straight back down.”

What’s your favorite class?

“My best is math and science. My favorite class is AP Physics.”

Time for some fun questions. What song do you know every word to?

“Hours, by Again and Again.”

If you could go back in time to any point in history, where would you go and why?

“I would go back to the point in 1900s when rock climbing was just being introduced.”

Do you have any nicknames for the poles you use?

“The one I use now we call it the rental pole. It’s not actually our pole, we rent it. There’s another we call Green Bean. It’s a big, sold, light-green pole.”

Mother’s Day just passed. How influential is mom in your life?

“She is the one who gives me determination. She has taught me to be consistent, be determined, get your work done. Every time I get home, she’s telling me to get my work done.”

What advice would you give to freshman Luke Wiley?

“I’d tell him to pole vault instead of try tennis.”