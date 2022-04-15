As a high school sophomore competing in track & field for the first time last spring, Donegal’s Faith Garber placed sixth in the 200-meter dash at the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships. The effort qualified her for the District Three championship meet.

Now a junior, Garber is among Donegal’s top sprinters, competing in the 100 meter and 200 meter events, running a leg of the 4x100 meter relay and competing in the long jump.

She’s also a granddaughter of Gene Garber, the former longtime major league relief pitcher from West Donegal Township who is best known for striking out Pete Rose to end the star’s 44-game hit streak in 1978.

LNP|LancasterOnline chatted with Faith Garber for this week’s L-L spring sports Q&A. Here’s that conversation…

What are your goals this season?

“After not doing so well at districts last year I wanted to improve. My personal record in the 200-meter is 26.71. The school record is 24.72. That’s something I’m aiming for.”

Have you played any other sports?

“I played softball in eighth grade. Mostly outfield. I had a good arm and I was fast. That’s what got me thinking about track & field.”

The next year, you had to make the choice between softball and track & field. How tough was that?

“It was a little tough. I’m not outgoing. It was hard pushing myself to try something new. My parents and softball teammates encouraged me to try it.”

So you go to try track & field as a freshman in 2020, and the spring season gets wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had about two weeks of practice. I was going to do sprints. But none of us knew what events exactly we would do yet.”

What is your favorite class?

“Physical education. But I love all my teachers.”

Do you want to go to college?

“I’d like to be a farmer. So I’m thinking of going to a small college for business.”

How much of your work ethic stems from growing up on a farm?

“My dad has always worked really hard. He’s gone a lot. But sometimes I go out and help him. We have a chicken house so I’ll go out and help him with that. I don’t see that as work but as something fun to do. …we have four farms total. One my grandpa (Gene Garber) lives on, one my uncle lives on, one we live on and one that they all own.”

A lot of early wakeup calls?

“When I’m helping my dad with the chicken house we’ll leave at 5:45 a.m. I’ll go and pack the eggs with him.”

Time for some fun questions. What was your favorite toy as a child?

“I had a little stuffed dog that I always had with me.”

You get one super power. What is it and why?

“Super speed.”

You’re good at track & field. What sport are you the worst at?

“Basketball. I can’t reach the hoop. Sometimes I just don’t know what I’m doing. I can’t shoot.”

You’re in charge of the lunch menu for a day. What do you change?

“I’d probably put pizza with just about everything.”

Top three favorite shows or movies?

“Everybody Loves Raymond. Evan Almighty. The Sandlot.”

If you could be any animal, what would it be and why?

“A dog. A dog gets away with a lot of stuff. Maybe a black lab.”

Do you have a favorite quote or motto?

“I have two. The first one is, ‘Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.’ And the second one is, ‘A day without laughter is a day wasted.’”