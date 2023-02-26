A big number was on Katie Urbine’s mind when she made the trip to State College. First place, she figured, might require a record performance.

That’s what Solanco’s senior delivered. On her first try, no less.

Urbine cleared 13-6 and won the pole vault at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Indoor State Championships at Penn State Sunday.

It was Urbine’s second consecutive state title. She broke the meet record of 13-3 set by Manheim Township grad Sydney Horn three years ago.

“It was definitely something that I’ve known for a while,” Urbine said. “Growing up, I watched her jump and admired her. Being able to break her record was incredible. Keeping it in the league was really cool, too.”

Urbine was among four first-place finishes for the Lancaster-Lebanon League. The other individual champion was Cedar Crest freshman Kaddel Howard in the 400. McCaskey’s girls won the 1600 and 3200 relays.

Repeating as champ was a daunting task for Urbine. The field included Veronica Vacca of Mount Saint Joseph, Maddy Kelley of Villa Maria Academy and Kirstin Hoffman of Kennett, who had each cleared 13-0 before Saturday.

Urbine outlasted them all. After setting a personal best of 13-2 at the PJC Challenge and clearing 13-1.5 at Millrose Games earlier this month, the senior was confident.

“Coming into this meet, I knew I had another bar that I could potentially get,” Urbine said. “It was really cool to PR, especially on a first attempt, which is unusual. The stars really aligned for me.”

Howard introduced herself to the state stage with two blistering sprints. The freshman finished the 400 in 55.57 and was second in the 200 at 24.59. Both times were PRs.

McCaskey delivered bookend performances in the day’s first and last events. One was expected. The other was a bit of a surprise.

The Red Tornado foursome of Lucie De Syon, Kamiah Wright, Milana Breuninger and Isabella Shertzer won the 3200 relay after entering as the No. 10 seed.

McCaskey was a hidden threat in this race. It only posted one time all season.

“It was definitely one where we were under the radar,” coach Derek Jennings said. “We talked all week and we really believed we could win it. It just unfolded perfectly for us.”

McCaskey finished in 9:18.60 and held off State College by 0.22 seconds.

The anchor legs produced a thrilling finish. Shertzer started fast, surrendered the lead and then regained first place just in time.

“Isabella held tight and had enough at the end to outkick her coming down to the finish line,” Jennings said. “She’s just one of the toughest kids you’ll ever meet and she never gave up.”

McCaskey’s 1600 team that featured Wright, her sister Kamyah, De Syon and Shertzer was heavily favored. The Red Tornado athletes didn’t let the expectations bother them. They won by more than 2.5 seconds.

Two relay victories in one day at the state level was a dream for McCaskey, which also placed seventh in the 800 relay.

“I don’t know if I’ll wrap my mind around it for a couple of weeks,” Jennings said. “Maybe years.”

Here are the other L-L League athletes who placed in the top eight:

BOYS

3000

Colin Whitaker, Lampeter-Strasburg, 3rd place, 8:30.92

800

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, 5th place, 1:55.44

One mile

Aidan Hodge, Hempfield, 5th place, 4:15.20

400

Nick Keller, Ephrata, 7th place, 49.76

GIRLS

Pole vault

Carissa Bender, Elco, 6th place, 11-6

High jump

Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 7th place, 5-2

Long jump

Jacey Hentz, Elco, 8th place, 17-2.75