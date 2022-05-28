SHIPPENSBURG — Ella Lucas remembered not being happy after last weekend’s District Three track and field championships, when she finished third in the Class 3A girls discus.

The Warwick senior turned that effort into a distant memory at Saturday’s PIAA championships.

Lucas tossed her best throw of 141 feet, 7 inches to earn a state silver medal, just one of four second-place finishes by Lancaster-Lebanon League entrants.

“Coming off of districts, I wasn’t too happy with my performance, but getting in and starting off with a 136 gave me back my confidence,” she said. “That kept building up.”

Knowing she fouled on her longest throw at districts served as motivation all week.

“It’s all mental, really. I’ve been working really hard all season and whenever you get in that circle it’s a mind game,” Lucas said. “I am so excited about it. I knew it was going to be very competitive this week.

“I came in knowing that and I was upset about districts, so I had that extra oomph to get it out there.”

Lucas’ Warriors teammate Katie Becker, who set a district record with her 5-10 high jump last weekend, also won PIAA silver on Saturday.

Entering as the top seed, Becker said she was disappointed with her day after topping with a jump of 5-9.

“It added a lot of excitement,” she said about the pressure of being seeded first. “I was nervous, but I was excited.”

Becker knows she will be able to look back with pride on winning a silver medal as a sophomore saying: “Definitely, just in the moment it hurts.”

Ephrata’s Jianna Long finished her excellent weekend with a silver medal in the 3A 400-meter run in 55.82.

“I am more pleased with breaking my school record yesterday and I PR’d again (Saturday), which got me another one,” she said. “I tried to soak everything in. It’s really crazy to me.”

Wise beyond her sophomore status, Long was prepared to run fast at states.

“I came in seeded seventh, not that seeds really say anything,” she said. “It’s crazy I could get these times in a state meet. It’s an honor going against all these talented people. I really want to enjoy the moment. I realize these years are going to go by fast.”

McCaskey’s 1,600 relay finished the 3A competition in style by running a 3:51.53 to place second when Lucie De Syon, Milana Breuninger, Isabella Shertzer and Kamyah Wright.

All four girls said it was amazing, but more so considering all four are back next season.

“I felt great,” the anchor Wright said. “You don’t want to let your team down. It’s a lot of pressure but I gave it my all and did it.”

“There was a group in front of me, so my main goal was to get as close as I could because I knew (Wright) would be able to pass them,” said Isabella Shertzer, who ran third.

“It’s a pretty good feeling. It’s the last race of the season so you’ve got to leave it all out there,” lead-off runner De Syon said. “I think I did and it felt pretty good.”

Earlier, Breuninger finished 27th individually in the 800 run and her response to that was impressive.

“I didn’t have a good race. I don’t know what was going on, so I just wanted to come back, run a great race,” she said. “Last year we were seventh at states, so I wanted to get a great time and a great place.”

It was the second medal of the day for the Red Tornado girls relays, as De Syon, Breuninger, Anna Frey and Shertzer ran a 9:32.40 to place sixth in the 3,200 relay.

Garden Spot senior Bryna Kelly capped an outstanding high school career on the PIAA podium when her 3A 100 hurdles PR time of 15.12 earned her fifth-place hardware.

“At this point I don’t know how I feel. There’s so many emotions going on. It’s a shock,” she said. “In practice my coach says, ‘last one, best one.’

“I woke up this morning and I was like, ‘last one best one. I am going to go out with all I can do and put it all out there.’ I was hoping to be sub-15, but I will take 15.1. It adds to the emotions that it is the last year.”

Only a sophomore, Lancaster Mennonite’s Claire Thomas had a great experience in her first PIAA meet when she ran a 2:19.71 to place seventh in the 2A 800 run.

“I wasn’t really expecting it. I was expecting to just come out here, try my best and see what I came away with,” Thomas said. “It’s definitely a surprise and I’m really glad. I think it’s really a privilege to be able to run.”

Three events kept Manheim Central junior Madison Knier busy. Her day started with a 10th-place finish in the 3A high jump, the same position she placed in the long jump.

However, Knier closed with a javelin throw of 130-1, good enough for seventh.

“High jump was very frustrating to me. I was using that anger and frustration to motivate me more in long jump and javelin,” she said. “Last year after high jump didn’t go well I kind of crumbled. I really had to flip the script this year.”

Of course, on the medal stand, Knier’s friend and biggest competitor, Maggie Swarr of Lampeter-Strasburg, looked her way.

After all, Swarr got a sixth-place medal after her toss of 130-8, one week after Knier beat her at districts.

“It was a lot of fun. She hit that 30-feet, 1-inch and that was my PR coming into the year. It was a little bit of now I don’t have the PR to hold against her,” Swarr said. “I had to come out and throw a big throw to step up. I don’t think it would be what it is without her.”

The duo, both of whom are juniors, have a bond that is impressive.

“We compete against each other hard and also motivate each other,” said Swarr. “I think we are both going for that champion medal next year, so the motivation is who is going to get there first. She’s never satisfied.”

Knier agreed.

“Knowing her work ethic and knowing my work ethic we will be working hard in the offseason and hopefully it will show,” she said. “We play off each other and when we are together, we perform really well.”

Other L-L girls finishes by order of events

Braetan Peters, Annville-Cleona, 2A 3,200, 12th; Warwick 3A 3,200 relay, ninth; Lily Shuke, Ephrata, 3A high jump, 15th.