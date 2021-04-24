While wins may be tougher to come by than they have in other seasons, veteran Cocalico track coach Ron Derr still has plenty to smile about.

Starting with all of the teaching moments, something he does well.

“It’s a nice thing with individual sports. Some years things come together and you can gear things as a team, go after section titles or meets,” he said after both Eagles squads fell at Ephrata on Monday. “Our girls team is structured that we can usually score some points, but getting to 76 points can be a challenge.

“Our boys team is so, so young. The main goals that we knew from day one is we are glad to have a season, and just try to keep getting a little bit better, whether we are facing a really good team like this, or if we hopefully we have a few where we can go after wins.”

This doesn’t mean Cocalico is devoid of track athletes. In fact against Ephrata, the Eagles won seven events in the girls meet, including three by senior Olivia Sensenig.

Sensenig took honors in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. The senior has the third-best 100 hurdle time, third longest long jump and fifth longest triple jump in the league this season. Teammate Kayla Martz is tied for the third-fastest 100 dash time and fourth in the 400.

The boys side has a trio of throwers, Ryan Brubaker, Jared Stauffer and Brad Weinhold, who in different combinations swept the Mountaineers in both the discus and shot put.

Derr looks at the glass half full with this group, although he knows that 2021 has produced plenty of unknowns following the missed 2020 season.

“Very few of our kids, especially on our boys team, have ever been a part of a varsity meet before and haven’t seen how a varsity meet goes and how to prep between events,” he said. “As coaches we are doing things that we normally don’t have to do because of the inexperience of the team.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of issues, but there’s been quarantines and that changes things dramatically. There’s still some curveballs coming our way.”

Yet despite how strong a rival Ephrata is — and it was on full display Monday — Derr always wants his squad to face the Mountaineers.

“In a number of sports new sectioning hasn’t been favorable and we are not competing with them. A part of me just cringes internally at that,” he said. “As close as our schools are we need to find a way to keep competing against each other.

“The kids know each other. There was a lot of interacting going on. That is fun for me to see that they are competing against each other but at the end of the day are still friends.”

Close meets

There were a pair of close meets on Monday, starting with the girls battle between Penn Manor and Conestoga Valley, which was won by the Comets, 75-74.

Jasmine Miller (100 and 200) and Anne Bibus (1,600 and 3,200) won a pair of races for Penn Manor. However, depth in the field helped tremendously as the Comets got wins in five field events — from five different athletes.

The Lebanon boys got two wins each from Kaden Harbaugh (100 and 200), Caleb Hershey (1,600 and 3,200) and Jaden Deitzler (discus and javelin) to help the Cedars top Elizabethtown, 76-74.

Bears junior Ethan Jones won all three jumping contests in that meet.

Atop the rankings

The McCaskey girls 3,200 relay team remains the fastest in Pennsylvania.

In fact, Kamiah Wright, Isabella Shertzer, Milana Breuninger and Arielle Breuninger improved their previous top-ranked time with a 9:26.45 at the Leonard Stephen Invitational at Wilson last Saturday.

A correction, though. That time was not a program record, as last week’s notebook reported.

This just in

Speaking of Arielle Breuninger, the Lancaster Country Day School senior, who runs forMcCaskey, set a Red Tornado program record by clocking a 4:59.98 in the 1,600 Saturday at Cedar Cliff. It’s reportedly the ninth-fastest time in L-L League history.

