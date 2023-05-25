Noah Gunderson wanted to dunk. Doesn’t every kid who has picked up a basketball?

The way Gunderson, now a senior at Annville-Cleona, went about doing it was different. Instead of spending all year in a gym, he spent his springs on the track. He thought the high jump could get him some more air.

These days Gunderson can complete a 360 and slam the ball through the rim. He can also lift his entire body over an NBA shooting guard.

Gunderson cleared 6 feet, 7 inches and won the Class 2A high jump for the second consecutive year at the District Three Track and Field Championships last week. He’s going for a state title at the PIAA meet at Shippensburg University today.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League has several athletes with gold in their sights at the two-day meet, including Solanco’s Katie Urbine (3A pole vault), Warwick’s Ella Lucas (3A discus), Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge (3A 1,600 meters) and McCaskey’s girls 1,600 relay team.

What began as a hobby for Gunderson has become much more.

“He came out and started for the heck of it,” Annville-Cleona coach Sue Felty said. “He has a very laid-back demeanor. That served him well in an event like this one. Obviously he’s got springs on his feet. This was a nice diversion.”

Gunderson’s sports path has shifted since he was a freshman. He eventually gave up hoops and discovered volleyball. He stayed with track along the way.

Progress always comes slowly in the high jump. Gunderson cleared 6-6 when he won districts as a junior. It took an entire year for him to gain another inch.

The lasting memory from last week’s performance will be the small pocket of family and friends watching at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium. Gunderson received a loud cheer when he made it over 6-7. Everyone clapped in unison to motivate him for each of his three tries to clear 6-8.

“I’ve never felt that before,” Gunderson said. “It was something new. I was clearly excited. Everyone being there to support me made it a lot easier.”

Gunderson has carved out a place in school history over the past few seasons. He’s Annville-Cleona’s greatest high jumper since Andrew Botula, who made it over 6-11 in 2008.

Most of the attention has been on Gunderson at the L-L League and district meets. He was trying to repeat as a heavy favorite in each. That required a different mindset.

“I’ve never come into a meet being a defending champion besides leagues,” Gunderson said. “I still wasn’t taking anyone for granted.”

This time Gunderson is chasing someone else. Hayden Smith of Union/Allegheny Clarion Valley, at 6-8.25, is the front-runner on the PIAA performance sheet. The one achievement left for Gunderson is state gold. He placed fifth last season.

This will be his last hurrah, as he is not competing in collegiate track. It’ll be an emotional afternoon for Gunderson and his coach. Felty, who is retiring at season’s end, called this final trip to Shippensburg “bittersweet.”

“I’m sure some tears will be shed,” Gunderson said.

Maybe, if he can find his way back to the top of the medal stand, they’ll be tears of joy.