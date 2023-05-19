SHIPPENSBURG — Katie Urbine went home that night and cried. It was the only reaction that made any sense.

Solanco’s senior was the two-time defending Lancaster-Lebanon League champion. A third gold medal was supposed to be a sure thing. Then she knocked down a bar she usually clears with ease. Three times.

“It was kind of a mourning period,” Urbine said. “I just felt like I should have won. I felt a little ashamed. I know what I’m capable of and I didn’t perform my best.”

The tears eventually dried. Disappointment turned into resolve. People reminded Urbine there were going to be other days. Like this one. The day she has been dreaming about.

Urbine soared over 13-8 and won the Class 3A pole vault at the District Three Track and Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium Friday. She broke the meet record set by Manheim Township’s Mackenzie Horn five years earlier.

Two other local champions were crowned on the first day of competition. Dayspring Christian’s Lexi Green won the Class 2A girls discus. Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson took the Class 2A boys high jump.

Urbine completed a roller coaster of emotions. The worst feeling became the best. To move on, she needed to move forward.

“The transition was pretty quick,” Solanco head coach Jen McDowell said. “She knew that wasn’t her end game. She had goals set and she worked hard this week. She bounced right back.”

The pole vault can be fickle. Crazy things can happen. Sometimes the pole won’t move right. Or the run will be off. Or the wind will blow. Three attempts disappear in a blink.

Urbine didn’t let herself expect to win Friday. That, she believed, was her downfall at the L-L meet. It didn’t take long to realize this competition was going to be different.

“When she was feeling as good as she was in warmups, I was like, ‘Today is her day,’” said Elco’s Carissa Bender, the L-L champ. “I even told her when we were jumping, ‘You’re gonna get 13-6 or higher today.’ She did and I’m so proud of her.”

Urbine didn’t merely clear each height. She sailed above the bar. She had inches to spare, maybe even a foot, even as the numbers climbed.

Once Urbine made it over 12-6, the rest of the field was eliminated and the gold medal was hers. The senior turned her attention to milestones. She set the bar at 13-2 to establish a new PA-1. Then at 13-8 to eclipse Horn.

At that point, only one question remained.

“Where do you want to go next?” the official asked.

Urbine hadn’t given that much thought. Her success Friday has opened the door to a whole new range of possibilities. She chose 14 feet, which she had never attempted, because it was the obvious step.

The stadium announcer revealed the record and the crowd started to zone in on Urbine’s jumps. They clapped in unison. They tried to will her over the bar. She didn’t get 14 feet. Not this time.

One week after Urbine’s heart was broken, she showed she’s the best in the district and maybe beyond. She got her swagger back.

“It was a really humbling experience,” she said. “I knew God was showing me I had to take a step back and look at the big picture. Focus on doing it for His glory and not for my own. I was determined to fight for every bar and do my best.”

Urbine owns two district titles and her coveted record. She has qualified for the PIAA meet, where she finished second last year.

That’s where Urbine wants to go next. To states. To claim the final gold medal on her list.