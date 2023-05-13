On his way to the top of the medal stand Saturday, Aidan Hodge found an unexpected place in history. Sometimes records can sneak up on you.

Hodge wasn’t focused on former McCaskey great Nathan Henderson or his time from six years ago. The Hempfield senior was simply chasing gold when he finished the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:11.15.

No one at the Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field championships has ever completed four laps faster.

“I didn’t know that I was going to run the new league record, which is kind of cool,” Hodge said. “It definitely was not on my list. It’s really special. I think further down the road it’ll mean a lot.”

Hodge also captured the 800 on his home track in Landisville on Saturday. He ended the L-L portion of his career with a complete resume. This was the second consecutive season he grabbed two individual golds. Last year it was the 1,600 and 3,200.

The boys meet was a mixture of individual greatness and grind-it-out team success.

Nick Keller delivered a performance that will long be remembered. The Ephrata sophomore swept the 100, 200 and 400, and anchored the 1,600 relay to a thrilling victory.

Conestoga Valley earned the team championship with 86 points. Ephrata was second at 69.5 points, followed by McCaskey with 69, Cedar Crest with 65 and Hempfield with 62.

Hodge has a different number on his mind as he enters his final two weeks. The record the senior truly covets is the school mark set by Kevin Schadt in 1991. Hodge was nine-tenths of a second away with this performance.

The 1,600 was a grueling race with four runners placing at 4:17 or faster. Lampeter-Strasburg teammates Parker Stoner and Colin Whitaker charged to an early lead and created a blue wall Hodge needed to pass. Then Manheim Township’s Cole Stevens burst to the front with about 600 meters remaining.

Hodge navigated all of it. He changed his plan when needed. He willed himself into first.

“I knew there were a lot of great kickers in this league, especially when it comes to the last 200 or 300,” Hodge said. “I needed to push myself a little bit to outrun them. To make sure I was in a good position to win.”

There was no doubt in the 800. Hodge led wire-to-wire and prevailed by more than a second.

Keller was the favorite in all three sprints and asked to be pulled from the 400 relay so he could take his shot at a rare triple.

The sophomore started by winning the 100 in 10.88, continued with the 400 in 49.50 and closed with the 200 in a personal-best 22.07. The relay victory was an exclamation point.

“It doesn’t happen very often at the league meet,” Keller said. “I feel amazing. Not physically but everything else. It feels great.”

Keller has two more seasons to add to his gold medal total and to be pursued by everyone as the L-L’s fastest man.

Conestoga Valley lifted the team trophy with only one individual winner. Zach Phy took first in the 300 hurdles. The Buckskins captured the 400 relay and finished third in the other two relays.

Coach Rick Periandi’s team piled up points with depth. Thabo Lautsbaugh took second in the triple and fourth in the long jump. Aidan Zimmerman was second in the javelin and third in the discus.

That was more than enough for the Buckskins, who celebrated on the infield when their 1,600 relay team hit the line to clinch it.

Hempfield coach Curt Rogers said he recognized Hodge’s unusual talent at one of the first cross country practices from his freshman year.

Whether it was running through a pandemic or fighting back from a hip injury. Hodge never slowed down. His resume is his reward.

“He’s a natural and he’s a hard worker,” Rogers said. “Pretty much every single day he has planned and he works the plan. He’s intelligent and knows the sport. He’s special.”

All of those things can lead to a record. Even one Hodge didn’t even think about breaking.