There’s a gold medal that could be hanging on Dejon Manning’s wall. There’s a collection of stories he and his relay teammates will never get to tell.

Manning’s senior year at McCaskey was 2020. The COVID year. The could-have-beens remain as fresh today as they were three years ago.

Practices were abruptly stopped and the spring sports schedule slowly faded away.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Manning said. “A day turned into a week. A week turned into a month. I just wanted to go back. I wanted to see my friends again.”

Manning competed at Barney Ewell Stadium like it was the good old days Thursday. The Kent State rising senior won the 100 and 200 at the inaugural Gordie Kraft Summer Track and Field Meet.

The meet was named in honor of the legendary McCaskey coach who died in March. It brought an interesting mix of Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts from the past, present and future.

Isabella Shertzer, a rising senior at McCaskey, won the 800 like she has at the L-L meet three years running. Nathan Henderson, a 2017 McCaskey graduate and PIAA champion, ran the mile in 4:04.59. McCaskey’s Troy Johnson, the 2022 league champ, came back to long jump 23 feet.

The meet was a chance to celebrate the sport and cheer on familiar faces. It was organized and promoted by McCaskey coach Derek Jennings.

Manning never really left McCaskey. He has spent the past three summers coaching the Lancaster City club team. Many of his athletes, kids of all ages, competed Thursday.

“We don’t give him a dime and we ask him to do crazy things,” Jennings said. “Three-hour practices, he’s out here giving back, which says something about our program. He went through the program and he knows what it means.”

The Class of 2020 lost so much. No prom or graduation ceremony. No chance to say goodbye. For spring athletes, no last hurrah.

Manning had already made a mark with the Red Tornado. He broke the school record in the 300 hurdles and placed third at the PIAA meet in 2019. He was part of a record-setting 1,600 relay team that placed seventh in the state in 2018.

Anthony DeLeon, Leonel Del Rosario and Jamel Henry were the other three members of that relay. They were seniors. Manning was a sophomore. DeLeon, who was at the Gordie Kraft meet, was impressed with Manning as an underclassman.

“He always stood out,” DeLeon said. “Seniors usually separate from the pack but he was right there with us all of the time. He works really hard to beat his times and do what he has to do.”

Manning ran the 100 in 10.78 and the 200 in 22.00 Thursday. The crowd cheered when the numbers were revealed. He wasn’t thrilled with the times. It’s unusual to compete in late June. This is typically the offseason.

Running at home was a nice feeling. Four years had passed since Manning last lined up in the blocks for a dual meet in this stadium.

“It felt great hearing my name from the announcer,” he said. “I hear it at Kent State but I have nobody in the crowd. I don’t know anybody. It’s just me alone. Here I’ve got everybody.”

Although state championships are no sure thing, Manning was certainly a contender in 2020. His high school PR in 300 hurdles was 38.03 and he was supposed to have another full season to lower that time. Only three Pennsylvania runners have broken 38 seconds over the past three years.

Jennings said he’d rank Manning among the great track athletes in the school’s history.

“It got stolen from him,” Jennings said. “But it’s working out. A lot of guys didn’t get another chance. He’s at Kent State doing big things there. Luckily for him, he’s still getting to compete.”

Manning finished third in the Mid-American Conference in both the 100 and 200 last month. He spent most of Thursday’s meet rooting for the athletes he coaches. Even when he was about to run his sprints, he was talking to the kids who rely on him for instruction.

The two first-place finishes were nice. Coaching is more rewarding. It will hopefully be in his future after his final race is run.

“I kind of like this experience more,” Manning said. “Seeing the young kids go. Seeing what I taught them. High school was fun and all. This experience is better.”