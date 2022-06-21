A trio of Lancaster-Lebanon League standout track and field athletes capped their 2022 outdoor season in style this past weekend in Philadelphia.

Warwick teammates Katie Becker and Ella Lucas and Solanco’s Katie Urbine, who all dominated in track and field circles this spring, competed in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals at the University of Pennsylvania’s storied Franklin Field.

Becker, a rising junior, had a golden meet in the high jump, winning the national crown with a clear of 5-9 3/4. She easily topped the runner-up finisher, who went 5-8.

Meanwhile, Lucas picked up a fourth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 156-0.

Urbine, a rising senior, finished ninth in her signature event, the pole vault, with a clear of 11-1 3/4.

And this: Coleman Stevens, from Lititz, took gold in the freshman 1-mile event, clocking in with a 4:22.73.

Becker continued her amazing spring in the high jump; earlier this season she won the L-L League championship, and then she soared 5-10 to win the District 3 Class 3A title with a new meet record. Later, Becker went 5-9 to claim silver in the PIAA finals at Shippensburg University.

Lucas, a rising senior, capped her outdoor season in style; earlier, she captured discus gold in the L-L League and District 3 Class 3A finals.

Urbine, the reigning L-L League and District 3 Class 3A pole vault champion, saw plenty of familiar faces at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals:

PIAA champ Veronica Vacca (Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Flourtown, District 1) took the gold with a clear of 13-4 1/2. She won the state crown with a 13-0, edging out Urbine for PIAA gold last month.

Madelyn Kelley (Villa Maria Academy in Malvern, District 1) cleared 12-7 1/2 for silver in Philadelphia. She finished third, behind Urbine, in the PIAA finals. And Kirstin Hoffman (Kennett, District 1) finished eighth, just ahead of Urbine, with an 11-7 3/4 at Nationals. She finished fourth in the PIAA finals.

