Following is a list of all-star girls from the track and field season, selected by LNP's Tim Gross. For the boys list, click here.
100-meter dash — Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick (L-L League runner-up; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A runner-up)
200-meter dash — Leah Graybill, Warwick (L-L League champion; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A third place)
400-meter dash — Taylor Nissly, Donegal (L-L Legue fourth place; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A third place)
800-meter run — Katie Locker, Elizabethtown (L-L League champion; District Three-3A third place; PIAA-3A fifth place)
1,600-meter run — Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest (L-L League third place; District Three-3A third place)
3,200-meter run — Kate Dickow, Warwick (L-L League champion; District Three-3A runner-up; PIAA-3A third place)
100-meter hurdles — DeAsia Holloman, Cedar Crest (L-L League runner-up; District Three-3A third place; PIAA-3A 25th place)
300-meter hurdles — Jane Livingston, Conestoga Valley (L-L League champion; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A champion)
4x100-meter relay — Warwick's Emily Williamson, Leah Graybill, Meghan Quinn and Lily Palacio-Lewis (L-L League champions; District Three-3A champions; PIAA-3A runners up)
4x400-meter relay — Conestoga Valley's Dana Wentz, Jane Livingston, Jordyn Hock and Sarah Castronova (L-L League champions; District Three-3A runners-up)
4x800-meter relay — Elizabethtown's Cat Shontz, Madeline Quinn, Sierra Kapcsos and Katie Locker (L-L League champions; District Three-3A champions; PIAA-3A fourth place)
Shot put — Ryelle Shuey, Elco (L-L League champion; District Three-3A runner-up; PIAA-3A 11th place)
Discus — Hannah Woelfling, Cedar Crest (L-L League champion; District Three-3A runner-up; PIAA-3A third place)
Javelin — Kristen Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg (L-L League champion; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A runner-up)
Long jump — Aviona Saunders, Conestoga Valley (L-L League third place; District Three-3A fourth place; PIAA-3A 22nd)
Triple jump — Juliette Delmotte, Warwick (L-L League champion; District Three-3A fourth place)
High jump — Amber Levengood, Cedar Crest (L-L League runner-up; District Three-3A fouth place)
Pole vault — Sydney Horn, Manheim Township (L-L League champion; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A champion)
Honorable mention:
Shayla Bonzelet, Cedar Crest
Allura Blake, McCaskey
Mary Campbell, Ephrata
Jalyn Clow, Penn Manor
Mackenzie Drane, Annville-Cleona
Laura Good, Manheim Central
Megan Grube, Hempfield
Ava Hostetler, Hempfield
Lily Hoke, Lampeter-Strasburg
Kiki Jefferson, Lancaster Catholic
Ania Johnson, Eprhata
Kandice Liebl, Ephrata
Kayla Long, Annville-Cleona
Nicte Machado-Aco, McCaskey
Anna Martin, Warwick
Kaia Martz, Cocalico
Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor
Cahsia Page, Hempfield
Ahni-yah Parker, McCaskey
Olivia Sensenig, Cocalico
Rachelle Tejeda, McCaskey
Track Athlete of the Year: Jane Livingston, Conestoga Valley
After recovering from an injury that limited her junior season, Livingston put together a full-throttle senior season that yielded league, district and state titles in the 100-meter and 300 hurdles. Livingston, bound for Villanova, also help the Buckskins' 4x100 and 4x400 teams mine hardware in the postseason. She broke the meet record in the 100 hurdles at the league championships and set the league's all-time mark in the 300 hurdles at the state meet.
Field Athlete of the Year: Sydney Horn, Manheim Township
After the graduation of her sister, Mackenzie, Sydney took up the baton as the L-L League's premier pole vaulter, winning league, district and state gold. She became the second girl in league history to clear 13-0. She also won the pole vault at the Bruce Dallas Invitational and finished second in the pole vault championship event at the Penn Relays.