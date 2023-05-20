SHIPPENSBURG — The records follow Kaddel Howard everywhere she goes. No stage is too big. No number seems out of reach.

This time it was the District Three Track and Field Championships. Freshmen aren’t supposed to etch their names in history here. They’re supposed to wait their turn. Howard isn’t the typical freshman.

Cedar Crest’s phenom finished the 400 in 54.68 and took first place at Seth Grove Stadium Saturday. Her first district gold came in her first final.

“A runner like that doesn’t come along very often,” sprints coach Matt Garman said. “You always think of that happening in a bigger city. This is a once-in-a-lifetime person.”

Howard was a bit of a mystery before the indoor season. She’s a transplant from Philadelphia who has lived in the school district for a few years. She didn’t compete at the middle school level.

There was some buzz when Howard was in eighth grade, followed by excitement when she joined Cedar Crest’s team. The excitement grew once she started racing to victories.

“You see her in practice,” head coach Rob Bare said. “She’s pretty good, staying up with some of the boys. Then she had that first race at Alvernia in the winter time. She came out of the blocks like she was shot out of a cannon. We knew that was something pretty special.”

Howard has never slowed down. She owns the Lancaster-Lebanon League record in the 200 and 400. She broke Harrisburg’s Ty’Asia Dansbury’s district mark of 55.10 Saturday.

It looks so effortless when Howard sprints that one lap. It doesn’t look like she’s moving that fast. That’s a comment she has heard before.

“Everyone always says that,” Howard said. “I guess I have long legs. It makes me look like I’m not trying. But I am.”

The secret, Howard’s coaches said, is how much ground she covers with every step. When she glided across the finish line at districts, it took a few seconds to realize what just happened had never happened before.

“Her stride is so long,” Garman said. “I think it actually increases during the race. You see her on the back stretch, it looks longer than it does in the beginning.”

Howard is dealing with a sore hip that has prevented this extraordinary first turn through the track schedule from being even more remarkable. She sat out the league meet last week and coasted to a third-place finish in the 200.

On Saturday, the freshman erased a 400 record that stood for eight years and beat Shippensburg’s Jillian Sydnor, a senior and last year’s state champion. Sydnor’s time was also faster than the previous best.

The records have caught Howard by surprise. So has the attention. She’s quiet. She lets her performances do the talking. They’re speaking louder than any commentary could.

Bare is enjoying the rare opportunity to coach such a talent.

“She’s a great girl; she’s very humble,” Bare said. “She’s not worried about times. She goes out and she competes. You wouldn’t know it by talking with her. You wouldn’t know it by looking at her. When that gun goes off, the competitive juices just come out and she lets it rip.”

Howard hasn’t chased all these records or the place she already occupies in history. Those things just found her.

Everywhere she went.