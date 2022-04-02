Mark Linn coached track and field at Manheim Township for a long time: 41 years in all. Certainly, he left big shoes to fill.

So in many ways, it makes sense that the Blue Streaks are using two head coaches to run things this season.

Of course, co-coaches in track are not uncommon. Many times, one will coach the girls team and the other the boys. Sometimes the division is by events, with one running track while the other handles the field. Other times, responsibilities divide with distance and sprints.

Yet the arrangement with Adam Konsavage and Robin Shugarts is unique. They are both managing all aspects of the Township program this season.

One thing that helps is that both were on Linn’s staff for several years.

“I was with coach Linn for three years. He had his run, that’s for sure,” said Konsavage.

In her 19th overall season of coaching, Shugarts is even more experienced. She coached cross country for 14 seasons, winter track for seven and is in her 16th year of spring track.

“The kids are great and the fact that we have been assistants, the kids know us. They know our experience,” she said.

Speaking of experience, the Blue Streaks have plenty of it among their athletes as 29 of them are seniors, which will help with any necessary transition.

“There is this great leadership on the team to help us out too when we need it,” Shugarts said. “A third of our team is seniors this year, so we have a lot of depth and leadership on the team. That really helps because we did bring up a lot of ninth-graders this year.”

There’s plenty of amazing talent as well, led by senior Darren Cammauf, who is coming off winning the state indoor 400-meter dash last month.

Fellow senior Tyler Stevens is one of the area’s top distance runners and another senior, hurdler Travis Wilk, returns after finishing second at districts in the 300 hurdles last season.

“Coach Shugarts did a really nice job in the winter season working with Darren, helping him succeed each week,” said Konsavage. “We are really excited to see what he can do this season.

“Any time you have natural ability within an event makes it easier on us coaches. In coaching, you are there to help better your athletes, but your athletes are the ones putting in the work, putting in the time and we are here to guide them and see how we can best position our athletes for their success.”

Cammauf is looking forward to seeing how far he and his mates can go.

“I think we have a lot of hard hitters that can score a bunch of points at the late (season) meets,” he said. “Team titles would be very nice right now.”

Early record set

Elco’s Colin Daub set a school record in the opening meet of the season with his javelin toss of 160 feet, 11 inches.

“I have been blessed with such great coaches and I am honored to be able to become a part of Elco history,” Daub Tweeted after the meet.

Bantum stands out

Donegal had a great first meet of the season, taking down Northern Lebanon by similar scores, 102-48 in boys and 104-42 in the girls.

While it was an impressive start for the entire team, Nya Bantum raised eyebrows by winning four individual events. The junior took honors in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 10 inches, the 100 hurdles (18.3 seconds), the 300 hurdles (51.19) and the javelin (92-9).

Meets to check out

Monday features a trio of intriguing meets, starting with an early-season Section Three battle when Donegal travels to Elco.

Section Two has Garden Spot visiting Ephrata after each school had both teams pick up victories last week.

Manheim Township will host Hempfield in a huge Section One meet.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L track and field for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.