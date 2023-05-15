They entered this new sports adventure together. A gymnast and her mom, a gymnastics coach.

Carissa Bender needed some convincing at first. She’d never tried pole vault. Jackie Bender needed some education. She’d never done it, either.

They traveled to VaultworX in Camp Hill to begin their shared journey. Carissa started propelling herself through the air and her mom watched and studied what corrections were being made.

One became a vaulter. The other became a different kind of coach.

That’s how Carissa Bender made it to the medal stand Friday. The Elco senior was the girls pole vault’s unexpected winner at the Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field championships at Hempfield. Bender cleared 12 feet, matching her PR, and grabbed gold.

“I did not think this was going to happen,” Carissa said. “It’s just a completely mind-blown feeling. It’s a lot of emotions all at once.”

There was a reason Bender didn’t expect to win. Solanco’s Katie Urbine was the indoor state champion in March and could capture the outdoor title in two weeks.

This was supposed to be Urbine’s event.

Once Bender cleared 12-0 at a dual meet four days before the L-L championships, she had a chance. That height was an important breakthrough. It could, if everything fell right, be good enough.

Bender and Elizabethtown’s Anna Rank both made it over 12-0 and were the last two standing. Bender won the title based on jumps. She cleared 11-0 on her first try. Rank needed two tries.

Urbine finished third at 11-6.

“I’m just so proud of her because she has come a long way,” said Jackie Bender, fighting back tears. “She is so much more consistent this year. It’s just really exciting to see her grow.”

The transition from gymnastics to pole vault is fairly common. Both sports require similar body control and spatial awareness. Many pole vault champs were once Level 10 gymnasts.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy. Carissa Bender said her mind was racing when she first gave it a shot. Instead of moving her body on her own, the pole controlled where she went.

“My first time, I remember so many thoughts have to go through your head before you even get down to the pit,” she said. “Trying to hold everything together is so hard in the beginning. Once you practice, it gets a little easier.”

It was Carena Nottoli, a Hempfield grad who competed at Penn State, who convinced Bender to take the leap into vaulting. Nottoli told Bender she’d be good at it. It was wise advice.

Success came quickly, but only after a wait. Bender lost her freshman season to COVID-19 and didn’t compete for the first time until she was a sophomore. She broke the school record when she cleared 10-6 at her first meet.

The Benders realized they were onto something. There was some potential here.

“We knew,” said Jackie Bender, who is now a volunteer assistant coach at Elco. “She was in it to progress and do well.”

Carissa Bender qualified for states as a sophomore and junior. The heights improved slowly. That’s usually how it goes in pole vault. Six inches are like a mile. It took until the end of her junior season to make it over 11-6. It took another year to fly over 12 feet.

The L-L League gold medal was Bender’s crowning achievement.

“I’m completely awestruck with how it’s turning out,” she said. “I had no clue this would ever be a possibility for me. It’s hard to explain how awesome it feels.”

Almost everyone was gone by the time the pole vault finished Friday. The medalists were announced in front of empty bleachers.

When Bender stepped down from the stand, her mom was waiting only a few feet away.

“It’s extremely humbling knowing all the time and the effort she has put into this,” Jackie Bender said. “All the hours. All the aches and pains. Just to know she’s capable. God gave her a gift and she’s going with it.”

A mom and her daughter slowly figured out this new sport. Then they became champions.