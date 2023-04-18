There’s a wood carving shaped like a lightning bolt that Lyndi Wall keeps attached to her backpack. It has a sneaker with fire on one side and her initials on the other.

The clip was a gift from Wall’s sprints coach. Dave Bradley crafted it in his basement. The keepsake sums up the Lampeter-Strasburg senior’s philosophy in the 100 meters.

Boom.

If it can be reduced to one word, that’s the one. It means explosiveness at the sound of the gun. It means starting with the lead and never looking back.

“Think about fast,” Bradley likes to tell his runners. “Don’t just go. Boom!”

Wall has perfected her start through tireless repetition. It helped her finish in 12.53, a PR with fully automated timing, and earn a wire-to-wire victory in the 100 at Hempfield’s Black Knight Invitational Saturday.

Hours of practice are poured into the split-second difference between beginning with a lead and chasing from behind. The coaches bang blocks together to mimic the gun and Wall works on her timing.

If Wall’s starts aren’t perfect, she stays until she gets them right.

“It’s definitely my favorite part of the race,” Wall said. “I can get into my head. I can focus and take all my nervous energy into my start. It can take you down or it can bring you up if you channel it correctly. It’s mind over matter. I love that part about it.”

Wall left no doubt at the Black Knight Invitational. She hit the line 0.23 seconds ahead of Conestoga Valley’s Alondra Montijo-Ortiz while posting the best fully automated time in the Lancaster-Lebanon League this spring.

Being crowned the L-L’s fastest girl isn’t easy. There are many talented sprinters in the league. Ephrata’s Jianna Long and McCaskey’s Kamyah Wright were 1-2 at the league meet last season. Both have PRs below 12.5.

Wall is in the mix. The senior is a returning District Three Class 3A medalist and hopes to lower her time into the 12.3 or 12.4 range. That would almost certainly get her back on the stand at Shippensburg.

Finishing first at Hempfield was a nice launching point heading toward the big meets next month.

“The race spoke for itself,” said L-S assistant coach Ed Lennex. “She did what she was supposed to do. We know where she’s at right now. We know what we’ve got to work on from here. It’s the second 50 meters.”

Lennex said Wall will run 120 or 150 meters to make the short sprint seem even shorter. Instead of racing to the line, she tries to race through it.

Wall also had the top qualifying time in the 200 at Black Knight. The event wasn’t held because the meet was stopped early due to lightning.

Bradley, who has a lightning bolt earring to match his wood carvings, said Wall is the measuring stick for the Pioneers during practice. The other sprinters try to match her quickness off the block. That’s a difficult feat.

“The other coaches and I agree, if she’s ahead at 10 or 20 meters, she wins it,” Bradley said. “She gets out in front and she doesn’t like to get caught.”

The medal Wall earned at Hempfield probably won’t be her last. Her goal is to lower the boom for the rest of the season.