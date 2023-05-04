Jianna Long knew her times weren’t going to be the same. At least not right away.

The 400 meters she ran in 55.82 seconds at the PIAA Track and Field Championships 11 months ago came before she tore the ACL in her left knee. It was before she missed two full seasons of sports.

Getting to compete at all was a gift. That’s how the Ephrata junior chose to look at it.

“Track is a really good sport to come back to, to regain strength and regain confidence in your body,” Long said. “It’s so controlled. There’s so much technique. It’s a good sport to not have to worry about contact with other people.”

Long suffered the injury while playing basketball in late June. She had surgery in August. She was on crutches instead of playing soccer and on the bench instead of shooting hoops.

For a while, it appeared her track schedule was also in jeopardy. Head coach Matt White said he didn’t expect Long to return until May at the earliest. Then, in March, she was unexpectedly cleared.

“She’s so special,” White said. “She should not be doing what she does. It’s a credit to Jianna. That’s one girl you do not tell, ‘You can’t do it.’ Because she will go out and she will do it.”

Long didn’t miss a meet. The reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League champion in the 100 and 400 is giving it her best as she works her way into peak condition.

The junior’s lowest 400 time is 59.53 at the Black Knight Invitational last month. That number will get lower eventually. What matters is that Long is winning races, having fun and helping her team succeed.

“It was definitely hard at the beginning of the season, not seeing progress with my times and just staying linear,” Long said. “I have to remind myself to just be patient, to not expect to come back 100%. It’s perfectly normal.”

Long is one of the best 400 runners around. She took silver in PIAA Class 3A when she cracked 56 seconds for the first time. It was a huge breakthrough and seemingly a launching point for her final two high school seasons.

The injury has delayed Long’s timeline. It hasn’t diminished her possibilities.

“Is she capable of getting back to the state level?” Ephrata sprints coach Austin Wealand said. “Based on what I’ve seen this season, absolutely. She’s a really hard worker. She does everything she’s supposed to do. She comes in ready to compete.”

Long said the 400 has been easier than the 100. The shorter sprint requires full speed out of the block and that’s more challenging with a surgically repaired knee.

Despite the setback, Long is one of only four L-L League girls to run a lap in under 1 minute. She has a chance to earn a high medal at the league meet next week. Even if it’s not gold, like last year, it’s a remarkable achievement given the circumstances.

This is the first serious injury Long has endured. It has provided a rare opportunity to be a spectator instead of a participant.

“It was nice not to have the stress honestly,” Long said. “It was nice to focus on school, sit back and watch my teammates play. But I definitely missed being able to make an impact on the team and be a presence on the field or the floor. And to share team moments.”

Long said she’ll play soccer and basketball over the summer in anticipation of what she hopes will be a memorable senior year.

For the next few weeks, there’s track. These are moments she’ll appreciate more because she wasn’t sure she’d get to experience them.

“My eye isn’t on going to districts,” Long said. “My eye isn’t on going to states and winning. It’s just enjoying the season and being grateful for being able to run and be part of the team again.”

Whether she posts a 55 or a 59 is secondary. Long is having a good time on the track.