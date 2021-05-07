Unified means together as one. But as of late, its meaning has seemed to have gotten lost.

Not so for a group of student-athletes from the Ephrata and Warwick school districts, who gathered last Wednesday at Ephrata Middle school for a Unified track meet.

Instead of cheering against each other, there were cheers and claps for each participant from both sides, many coming from Nathan Kimmel, Deric Hoover, and Kyle Emery, members of the Ephrata varsity team who helped volunteer.

Kimmel even took time announcing to make sure no one was late for a lane assignment or event.

The reason was simple.

Unlike a traditional meet, Unified track is a part of the Special Olympics, allowing both students with disabilities and without to participate in interscholastic high school sports. The program, supported by the PIAA, works with schools in 12 counties, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The main goal? Promoting a school climate of acceptability and social inclusion.

Basically, it is a confidence builder.

"It's a 50/50 partnership," Ephrata coach Deb Dehaven says. "And what happens is you have mainstream kids uniting with learning support kids, who are banding together and getting things done. You never look at the negatives, always the positives." Perhaps an even better way to describe what occurred on the track last week were these comments by Dehaven.

"I made sure they knew at the first meeting I had with them that they understood what 'united' means," It means being one, that we are family.

"It's important that we all work together, that we all watch others back," she said.

Throughout the meet, there were many touching moments.

A helping hand, going the extra distance, but perhaps one that epitomized best what sports and life should be, occurred during the javelin competition.

Utilizing a modified javelin, Ephrata's Chris Rohrbaugh took a big run down the runway. Then with all his might, tossed one of the better throws of the day. It wasn't a school record, but you can bet he felt like he had just won the Olympics with the rousing round of applause and cheers he got.

Rohrbaugh jumped up and down and immediately sought out Ashyln Mazzocchi, Ephrata girls track standout, who was in the large crowd cheering him on.

First, he gave Mazzocchi a big look, then a huge smile, and next, he sprinted over to her and slapped a few high fives.

"He was really happy to be doing it. It was very heartfelt to me, and I was very appreciative for this opportunity," a very humbled Mazzocchi said. "It made me happy because it made me feel like I did all I can to make sure he had a good experience and that he can look back on high school and realize he was given this opportunity." While Mazzocchi had a strong bond with Rohrbaugh, three of her teammates (Hanna Schwartz, Talia Sheaffer, and Kylie Schadt) also seemed to have more fun cheering him and the other Ephrata Unified team members on, than they have sometimes during a regular meet.

Mazzocchi said it made her realize how fortunate she was for everything she can do. But it also reminded her how sports, while stressful, are supposed to be fun.

"It gives me an open mind. They are the ones having fun," Mazzocchi said. "They are the ones doing it right, and why aren't we doing that also?" As for Rohrbaugh, excitement may have been an understatement.

"This is really fun. I enjoy being out here with all the guys. They did good today," Rohrbaugh said with a huge smile on his face.

Warwick's Grace Maclary echoed those sentiments.

"Today was a lot of fun, everyone is always so excited when we have a meet, and everyone is so happy to be here, so it was a lot of fun," Maclary said. "It is just fun to be able to run with everyone on my team." Then there was the Mounts' Jordan Leonard, who in his first year of Unified track set two personal records in the long jump and 400 meters.

"It was my first year of jumping and doing all of this, and I was nervous," Leonard said. "My hand-off was good. I did wrestling last year, and my coach from that was here to cheer me on. I was excited about this meet."

Warwick's Ashanti Stein was ecstatic after her 100-meter run. Jackson Diffenderfer's face was priceless. After his race, he was met by many family and friends. Katelyn Leid got tears after winning two events for Ephrata. Warwick's Even Peters and Maddie Moline were all smiles as they headed down the final stretch of the 400 meters, being cheered loudly by all.

Unified sports has a mantra that says training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding, which was also evident by athletes from each team. While all were competitive and wanted to do their best, it meant more to be competing on the track as one unit.

"I had tons of fun being out here - the weather was great, and (I) love all the energy and cheering on my teammates," Warwick's Emily Peters said. "I love running for my team. Ephrata put up a nice fight." The final events of the day were the relays. One caught the eye of Ephrata's varsity coach Matt White - Ephrata's Unified 100 meter team of Kendall Miller, Leid, Leonard, and Cara Tiesi -whose handoffs were perfect.

"We practice those every day at practice and make sure we do our best," Tiesi said. "It was really fun, because it is something you don't get to do every day and can be with kids who don't have the opportunity to be on the regular varsity team. I was so thankful for the opportunity to be out here and help some kids."

Matt Pawlikowski is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.