Lexi Green’s training is different from other throwers. There’s no sector or circle. She creates her own space on the pavement, spins inside of it and flings a discus into an empty field.

Dayspring Christian holds track practices at Glatfelter Memorial Park in Columbia. The one amenity is a wooden platform, built more for the shot put, that gets carried out of storage and set down in the grass.

While it’s not ideal, it hasn’t slowed Green’s rapid rise in District Three.

“It’s challenging for me,” the sophomore said. “I have what I have and I’ll work with it.”

Green won gold in the Class 2A girls discus at the track and field championships at Shippensburg on Friday. It was the first district title in school history.

Throwing has interested Green from the moment she could toss a football or baseball as far as some of the boys. Her track pursuits started last year with the javelin before unexpectedly shifting to a new event.

One day, Green nonchalantly picked up a discus and gave it a whirl. Her first throw, with no technique or training, sailed nearly 80 feet. An idea flickered in her mind. Maybe this could be her future.

“I out-threw everybody,” Green said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I actually really like this.’ It just happened.”

Green has stretched her PR to 115 feet, 11 inches, which ranks 11th in the state in Class 2A, in her first full season with the disc. She reached 109-8 to win at districts. Lancaster Catholic’s Margaret Bila was second in the event, and both are headed to states.

Once Green started, she never stopped. She practiced year-round and learned the nuances of her form. It became a passion.

“She has worked tirelessly,” Dayspring coach Tanner Hilton said. “She’s a fundamental pillar of our team. Her work ethic is incredible. She’s dedicated to improving and seeing how far she can go.”

Hilton is trying to build interest in track at Dayspring, which is located in Mountville. The wooden throwing platforms were constructed by a carpenter at Hilton’s request and inspired by a training idea from Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser.

Dayspring has 23 athletes on its team, including 12 girls. Hilton is hoping Green’s success will encourage more to give it a try.

“This is huge for our program,” the coach said. “I took over for two years here and that was our vision, to get to a higher level where we can compete. Lexi was a nice fulfillment of that dream.”

Green hopes to medal at states later this week. Then she’ll likely attend throwing camps in the summer to continue her progress.

The sophomore is still in the early stages of her development. There’s so much more to learn and two more years to improve. This first-place finish came sooner than expected.

“It’s definitely eye-opening,” Green said. “I never imagined I would be here.”

From the Glatfelter Park pavement to a medal stand 100 miles away, Green has followed an unusual road.