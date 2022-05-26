Several Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes will perform in their final high school events Friday and Saturday at the PIAA track and field championships.

At the same time, some careers are just taking off during this weekend’s competition at Shippensburg University.

At Lancaster Catholic, a pair of siblings will experience both situations on the highest high school stage.

Crusaders senior Mason Moore will run both Friday and Saturday in the Class 2A boys 1,600-meter and 800-meter runs.

Younger sister Teresa, a freshman at Lancaster Catholic, is in Friday’s 2A girls high jump.

Crusaders coach Rich Hinnenkamp can’t say enough about the extremely coachable brother-sister team.

“Mason is an awesome student athlete, who also runs cross country and plays basketball,” the coach said. “He has had a great career in all three sports. He is a hard worker. He knew what his goals were since he was a freshman and he always works hard with his training.

“Teresa is a great young lady. Being a freshman can be a bit overwhelming, especially when performing at such a high level. Teresa listens to instructions and feedback. She also has a great ability to understand quickly.”

Teresa Moore won the District Three 2A high jump title last weekend, while Mason earned district silver medals in both of his races.

“We expected this success for both of them,” Hinnenkamp said. “Mason went to states last year and we knew he would put in the work to get back there. We knew Teresa could do well this year. We were very excited for her to join the team this year.”

The younger Moore earned one of four individual gold medals won by Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes at districts, joining McCaskey’s girls 3,200 relay atop the podium.

Other high seeds at states include Warwick sophomore Katie Becker, who not only won a title, she set a 3A girls district record with her high jump of 5-foot-10.

As expected, Solanco junior Katie Urbine won the 3A girls pole vault championship and Annville-Cleona senior Noah Gunderson took home 2A gold in the boys high jump.

The McCaskey girls opened districts with gold in the 3A 3,200 relay. The Red Tornado girls had all three relays qualify for states.

Of course, the league also won several silver medals at districts, including one by another young athlete in Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Claire Thomas, who is seeded fourth in the 2A girls 800 run.

“After seeing how hard she works and the way she developed through cross country and winter training, I knew states would be realistic for her,” said Blazers distance coach Ryan Gehman. “She did it by quite simply putting in the consistent and sometimes boring hard work.”

Several athletes will participate in multiple events at states. In fact, Manheim Central’s Madison Knier will compete in three field events, all on Saturday. The ever-busy Knier will be in the 3A girls high jump, long jump and javelin. Barons teammate Landon McGallicher qualified for states in both hurdles.

Braetan Peters of Annville-Cleona has a pair of distance runs for hardware. The silver medalist at districts is in Friday’s 1,600 and Saturday’s 3,200.

Warwick’s Jacob Smith will run the 3A boys 1,600 and 800. Aidan Hodge of Hempfield is in the 1,600 and 3,200 in 3A.

Ephrata’s Jianna Long reached states in the unique combination of both the 3A girls 100 and 400.

She will be joined at states by Mountaineers teammates Enrico Faccio and Kyle Emrey, both of whom are in the 3A boys 300 hurdles as well as on the Mounts’ 400 and 1,600 relays.

“We did expect Enrico to qualify. Kyle has gotten to this point with guts and determination,” Ephrata coach Matt White said. “You look at him and there is really no way he should be doing what he is doing. Rico just has a lot of natural talent and Kyle’s leadership is the glue that holds everything together. Hopefully they can make a good run at it this weekend.”

More than 25 other L-L athletes will compete at the PIAA championships, which begin today at 9 a.m.