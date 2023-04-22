WEST LAWN — Thabo Lautsbaugh goes through the same routine every time. His jacket comes off. His sweatpants come off. The sunglasses? Those stay on.

The habit started by accident. The Conestoga Valley junior forgot to remove his Pit Vipers the first time he charged down the runway this season. They’ve become a signature of sorts.

The shades aren’t there to improve Lautsbaugh’s vision. They improve his vibe.

“I guess they just got me in the mindset,” he said. “They don’t really help with the sun. It’s more getting me locked in.”

The rest of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s boys are chasing Lautsbaugh in the triple jump. He reached 42 feet, 7.25 inches and took first at the Leonard Stephan Invitational at Wilson on Saturday.

The L-L League had a strong showing at the Berks County meet. McCaskey’s girls won seven events and the team championship.

Kamyah Wright won the 100 meters in a blistering 12.20 seconds, the second-fastest time in District Three, the 400 and the long jump. Milana Breuninger took the 800 and was second in the 1,600. Amyrah Kellam captured the shot put and javelin. The Red Tornado’s 400 relay was also first.

Other girls winners were Conestoga Valley’s Brooke Denlinger in the 300 hurdles and Solanco’s Katie Urbine in the pole vault.

Lautsbaugh stumbled onto track and field as a freshman. He wanted to try a sport that could keep him in shape for soccer, a sport in which he plays for the PA Classics and his high school team.

The plan was for Lautsbaugh to try sprinting. Former teammate Tarius Jackson, who graduated two years ago, steered the newcomer toward jumping. Lautsbaugh’s first long jump was about 16 feet.

“It wasn’t that good,” he said with a smile. “Tarius acted like it was 19. He made me feel good about myself.”

A lot of progress has been made since then. Lautsbaugh hit a PR of 43-2 when he won the triple jump at the Black Knight Invitational last weekend. The performance at Wilson made it back-to-back first-place results.

Lautsbaugh fouled on four of his six long jump attempts. He was going for a big number, something around 22, and settled for 20-4.75. That placed him third behind Solanco’s Noah Baber at 20-11.25.

CV’s junior pours his heart into every attempt. He actually grunts while speeding down the runway. The jumps provide a thrill that sprinting couldn’t match.

“When you’re jumping, you have all this pent up energy and it gets released at the end,” Lautsbaugh said. “Then you just fly. I guess it makes me feel free.”

Lautsbaugh scored four goals for CV’s soccer team, which reached the district quarterfinals in the fall. What makes him hard to defend as a forward is also an asset in track.

“It’s his speed on the runway,” CV jumps coach Keith Hershey said. “If he carries his speed through the triple jump, his phases get longer and it just improves everything. It really helps.”

McCaskey’s boys finished second in the team standings behind Coatesville. Derek Kendig won the 1600 for the Red Tornado. Other L-L boys winners included Cocalico’s Brayden Eppinette in the 100 and teammate Gavin Glass in the 110 hurdles.

CV’s Zach Phy took first in the 300 hurdles by finishing in 39.83. The senior became the first L-L competitor to break 40 seconds this season.

Lautsbaugh looks like the frontrunner in the triple jump. He’s the only one to surpass 42 feet so far. His coach believes he can reach 44-plus in that event as the season progresses.

“It seems like he gets motivated real good,” Hershey said. “You have to get motivated before you jump. You can’t just walk up and jump. He does a good job of getting himself pumped up.”

Maybe the secret is those shades.

Lautsbaugh left the meet before it finished. He was headed to Philadelphia for a club soccer game. Soccer was his No. 1 sport when high school began. That has shifted through time.

“Now I see my future more in track,” Lautsbaugh said. “I like the environment in track. You rely on yourself more than other people. If you do bad, it’s on you. If you do good, you can celebrate yourself.”

There has been much for Lautsbaugh to celebrate the past two weeks. No one has been flying as far as him.