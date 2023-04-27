Each of Aidan Zimmerman’s towering throws Monday looked so easy and so effortless. It was hard to tell them apart or to know that one was more significant than the rest.

The only hint was provided by the Conestoga Valley junior’s reaction. As he jogged along the sector to retrieve his javelin, he raised his arms triumphantly when the distance was announced: 177 feet, 9 inches.

To most people watching, that information meant little. To Zimmerman, it was everything he wanted to achieve early in this track and field season. Months of work turned a far-off dream into a reality. He just broke the school record.

“I’ve been thinking about it in my head,” Zimmerman said. “That was my goal for the past three weeks. So it’s nice to know that I got it.”

The number stared at Zimmerman every time he walked past Rill Gymnasium during the school day. CV’s top javelin mark, with these specifications, was 177-6. It was held by Ryan Brooks and it stood for a decade.

Zimmerman didn’t pay the distance much mind at first. It was a slice of trivia more than a goal. He was throwing in the 140s when March turned into April. Brooks’ heave was in another world, one that Zimmerman didn’t yet occupy.

“I didn’t expect this, really,” Zimmerman said. “It just clicked all of a sudden.”

Small improvements in technique have yielded big gains. The javelin kept traveling farther and farther. Zimmerman went from 159-3 at the Bruce Dallas Invitational on April 1 to 177-2 at the Leonard Stephan Invitational last weekend. That’s an 18-foot improvement in three weeks.

Zimmerman was four inches away from Brooks entering Monday’s dual meet against Ephrata. He gained those four inches, and three more, with one toss.

“It’s a good feeling for me to see it flying out there,” Zimmerman said. “I played baseball all my life, so I have an arm. I’m a good learner. I just learned the form.”

Zimmerman is one of three Conestoga Valley boys who have the potential to win a Lancaster-Lebanon League title next month. Zach Phy ranks first in the 300 hurdles and Thabo Lautsbaugh is a contender in the triple jump.

Phy had his own breakthrough last weekend. The senior finished the 300 hurdles in 39.83 at the Stephan Meet. Breaking 40 seconds is a big milestone in that event and Phy is the only L-L athlete to do so this season.

“To finally get there felt pretty good,” Phy said. “I’m just looking to keep building as we go through. Try to drop that as low as we can.”

Phy wears a pair of lightning bolt earrings whenever he runs. Mondays are typically meet days, so he makes sure to put them in at the start of each school week.

One day, Phy forgot his earrings. He texted his mom, Tiffany, who scrambled to bring them just before the gun sounded in the 300 hurdles. Phy won the race.

“It’s just been my thing,” said Phy, who has committed to run track at Goldey-Beacom College. “It’s a superstition. I feel like if I don’t have them I can’t compete to my full potential.”

Phy has a sizable lead on the rest of the league in the 300 hurdles. Manheim Central’s Landon McGallicher has the second-best fully automated time at 40.97.

Zimmerman will challenge McCaskey’s Matthew Remash, the defending L-L champion, and Ephrata’s Sam McCracken for the javelin crown.

Five of Zimmerman’s six throws surpassed 170 at Ephrata. His goals have shifted. Now he’s thinking 180 and beyond. The ultimate dream is to reach 200. While that may seem like an impossible number, it wasn’t long ago that 177 seemed too far.

Zimmerman has already made his mark at CV. At some point soon, he’ll walk past Rill and see a change to the record list.

“It’s going to say my name,” Zimmerman said. “That’s a big thing for me. It may not be for everybody else, but it is for me.”