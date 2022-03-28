To say Solanco’s Katie Urbine had a busy winter would be a serious understatement.

In fact, since the last outdoor track season ended, the junior has been extremely active.

For starters, Urbine joined a group of runners from Lancaster city’s excellent summer track program, run by McCaskey coach Derek Jennings, and was on the 4x100 relay that finished fifth in the nation.

Not only that, but the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League pole vault champion continued to train with the Philly Jumps Club honing her craft.

That paid off big time as she won this winter’s PIAA indoor pole vault championship with her leap of 13 feet, beating out one of her club teammates.

“That was very exciting,” she said. “I had just jumped 13 feet two weeks before so I knew I could do it. I expected it was going to take my best jump. I knew it would take 13 feet or higher. It came down to the number of misses at the end, so it played out.”

So how does someone get that good at pole vault? For starters, Urbine is fast. She finished second in the 100-meter dash at the L-L championships and was sixth in the state outdoor meet.

Also, Urbine has an extensive gymnastics background that gives her the strength and balance to soar.

“Speed helps a ton; so much of the pole vault is the run going up to it,” she said. “Also, being a Level 10 gymnast has set me up for success.”

Solanco track and field coach Jennifer McDowell said the combination of skills has been huge for Urbine.

“Her gymnastics background has provided her with the understanding of hard work and dedication,” the coach said. “She has been able to apply many skills from gymnastics to track and field. Long jump and pole vault have similar take offs which helps make her successful at both. Her speed also helps both of those events.”

Urbine said it was a gymnastics friend that got her started in pole vault after eighth grade.

“I tried doing it,” she said, “and have been loving it ever since.”

Coming off her individual accolades, Urbine is most looking forward to helping her Golden Mules team this spring.

“I’m really excited to earn points for my team, so I’m invested in both,” she said. “It’s incredibly important to me. I am really hoping with the freshmen coming up we can get some more wins. I am looking forward to districts and states.”

“The success of her indoor has propelled her goals even more for spring,” McDowell added. “She has worked hard all summer and winter and has big goals for the spring.”

McDowell hopes that the Mules will score more all-around points on both the girls and boys teams.

“Hannah Wood is returning in throws and will make an impact on the team again,” she said. “We also have Emma Housekeeper, who was the winner of the coaches’ meet in the 200, and (on the) winning 4x100 team last year ... that will make an impact.

“On the boys side, we have Elijah Reimold, Connor Smith, Trent McDowell and John Sankus, who will also make a big impact on the team. We also have added several football players that will be making an impact this year in sprints, jumps and throws.”

Of course, Urbine’s performance wasn’t the only brilliance from the L-L in this winter’s indoor season, as Manheim Township’s Darren Cammauf won state gold in the 400-meter run.

The duo are just two of many athletes to look out for this season, which starts with several meets scheduled for Monday.

Right out of the gate, one of those has Manheim Township heading to Warwick for a huge Section One battle with the defending girls section champs.

And speaking of Jennings, despite the graduation of Arielle Brueninger, McCaskey returns a ton of talent among its two squads, which combined to go 11-1 (6-0 boys, 5-1 girls) last season.

In Section Two, Ephrata’s girls went 7-0 last season and the Mountaineers return the bulk of kids from that squad.

The same can be said for 2021 Section Two boys champ Lampeter-Strasburg, which has plenty back in blue, including all-around runner Luka Vranich, fresh off being a key part of the Pioneers’ District Three basketball title team.

Lancaster Catholic and Elco were the respective boys and girls Section Three winners a season ago, although Crusaders coach Rich Hinnenkamp said that Annville-Cleona will be a team to watch out for on the boys side.

Quite a number

Cedar Crest coach Rob Bare is entering his 30th season at the Falcons helm. Both of his teams finished 4-3 last season and return a lot of kids from those squads. Crest is a part of a loaded Section One, where most every meet expects to be entertaining.

Teams to watch

More than one Section Two coach believes that Manheim Central will have something to say within the league standings — on both sides.