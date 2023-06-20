Once Evan Dorenkamp was finally off crutches, he spent 60 minutes each morning in a pool. It was the next step toward rebuilding himself as a runner.

The Manheim Township graduate set his alarm for 4 a.m. workouts. Then he came home, showered, boarded a train and started a 10-hour shift at his summer job in finance.

Those were challenging days. They showed how badly Dorenkamp wanted to make it back.

“I’ve come a long way from that to training fully pain free,” he said. “It took almost a full year to get over it and get back to feeling like the old me.”

The recent Penn State graduate was better than ever during his senior track and field season. Dorenkamp placed eighth in the 1,500 meters at the NCAA Division I championships earlier this month.

One year after Dorenkamp couldn’t even run because of a stress injury in his leg, he was named All-America. He earned that recognition through sheer will.

“It’s what we call the last 10%,” Penn State track and field coach John Gondak said. “Everybody puts in the work. Everybody will go out and run the miles. But are you doing the things above and beyond that?”

Dorenkamp missed most of his junior season. For five weeks he was on crutches. Then came some light training on the bike. Then the pool.

When Dorenkamp was finally allowed on his feet, it was a five-minute jog followed by a five-minute walk repeated for 20 minutes. He was miles away from being able to compete again.

“It seemed bleak,” Dorenkamp said. “But at the time it felt like I had so much ahead of me. So much time to get back to where I needed to be.”

More nuisance injuries followed as Dorenkamp ramped up for cross country. That can happen to distance runners when they stop training. Their bodies have to get reacquainted with the grind.

Dorenkamp fought through tendinitis in his knees and pain in his hip and quads. These setbacks further slowed his progress.

It wasn’t until track and field season began that Dorenkamp was at full strength. He finished the mile in 3:55.02 in February. Four months later, he set his 1,500 PR at 3:40.34 in the preliminary race at nationals. The senior cut nine seconds off his time over the course of the season.

Dorenkamp could have ended his college career there. The former PIAA champion has decided to keep going. He’s putting off his career in finance so he can continue to run for Penn State.

This will be Dorenkamp’s COVID year. His freshman track and field season was canceled by the pandemic. He’s returning with two big goals in mind: Big Ten and NCAA gold medals in the 1,500.

“I want to win,” Dorenkamp said. “I go into every race trying to win. Based on how I did and the past year I’ve had, I know I’m a contender. I can win a title.”

Only 1.42 seconds separated Dorenkamp from the University of Washington’s Nathan Green, who placed first. The NCAA-winning time was two seconds slower than Dorenkamp’s PR.

The ultimate goal is within reach, provided nothing else goes wrong.

“If he can stay healthy through the summer and into the spring, he can put himself in position to contend for a national title,” Gondak said. “It’s just who’s the better runner on that day.”

Dorenkamp is one of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s all-time greats. He won state gold in 2019 when he finished the 1,600 in 4:08.15. It’s the fastest time in a PIAA competition in league history.

One of the most important leaps Dorenkamp made came at home during COVID. He ran what he called the covered bridges course near his former high school. With no competitions in sight, he piled up miles on that scenic road and improved his speed and endurance.

Dorenkamp has since carved out a place among Penn State’s best runners. He owns the school record in the 1,500.

Gondak said Dorenkamp is the first one at practice and often the last to leave. He does mobility stretches, hurdle drills and uses a foam roller to care for his legs. That’s the extra 10%.

Dorenkamp will spend this summer training to become the best he has ever been. There’s nothing to slow him down. No crutches. No pool. No pain.

“There were definitely some dark times,” he said. “It was rough. But at the same time, there was a lot of hope. There was no question in my mind that I would get back to where I was.”