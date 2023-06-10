A pair of Manheim Township graduates have earned First Team All-America honors Friday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

High Point junior Sydney Horn finished fifth in the women’s pole vault with a mark of 4.30 meters (14 feet, 1.25 inches).

And Penn State senior Evan Dorenkamp finished eighth in the men’s 1,500-meter run. Starting from lane three, Dorenkamp had an excellent performance, finishing 0.21 seconds ahead of the NCAA leader in the event at 3:44.20 for his eighth-place finish. He becomes Penn State’s first outdoor 1,500-meter First Team All-American since 2016.

“What a great weekend for Penn State men’s track and field,” said Penn State coach John Gondak via a news release. The Lions had three First Team All-Americans out of six entrants.

Penn State finished with nine team points, the most since 2018 and tied for 27th overall. Florida scored 57 team points to earn the men’s championship.

The women’s champion was to be determined Saturday.

Horn started things off with the opening jump of the meet, clearing the 4.00-meter bar with ease to set the tone. She moved on to the second bar, which was set at 4.15 meters. She missed her first attempt but successfully cleared on her second attempt.

At the 4.30-meter height, Horn cleared on her first attempt to move on to the fourth bar of the evening. She missed her first chance at 4.40 meters, so she decided to pass on to 4.45, where she could use her two remaining chances on the next bar. Despite a strong last attempt, Horn was unable to advance and finished fifth overall.

“Well first off to bring two girls (Horn’s teammate Rachel Vesper finished ninth overall) to the outdoor national championships two years in a row is a feet in itself, so I’m excited to keep that going,” High Point coach Scott Houston said via a news release.

“Being able to hold onto the end of the outdoor season and to compete well at the national championship just makes a difference. Getting here is one thing but then competing to what you are capable of and show it in the competition is something that a lot of people can struggle with and they both did a wonderful job. Finishing ninth and fifth is nothing to be ashamed of.”