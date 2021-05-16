Derek Jennings says that he is rarely speechless. However, that's exactly what happened to McCaskey’s track and field coach after the conclusion of the Lancaster Lebanon league boys championships.

His silence, a combination of being emotionally overwhelmed and not knowing what to say, was justified. Both Red Tornado track teams won their respective league team championships Saturday at Hempfield.

Yet what's most amazing is the way both teams earn their titles. The girls won eight of the 14 events, while the boys did not win one event.

Still, both celebrated championships.

The girls amassed 133 points, 13 ahead of Warwick in the morning, and the boys scored 91 points, 14 in front of Manheim Township in the afternoon and evening.

“We are banged up. We weren’t sure we had enough because of our health,” Jennings said of his boys’ team.

“We just keep grinding day in and day out and here we are. I’m rarely speechless and I’m not sure what to say. (The girls) won every track event that doesn’t include a hurdle. We kept telling them that everything we do is to prepare you for the end of the year and I think they started to believe that this week. When you have super talented kids that are confident — watch out.”

Sophomore Kamiah Wright was part of four gold medals, winning the 100 (12.65) and 200-meter dashes (25.49) individually, plus she was a part of the winning 400 and 1,600 relays.

“We get better every day and push through knowing there is competition coming for you each day,” Wright said.

Senior Arielle Breuninger added to her 3,200 run gold from Friday by taking the 1,600 (5:06.07) and placing second in the 800. She was also on the victorious 3,200 relay that opened Saturday’s championship meet with a 9:48.69.

“Today was a bit more unpredictable because I had the 3,200 yesterday and a 4-by-8 this morning that I wasn’t sure how that was going to go, and how hard I would have to push that way,” she said. “I wasn’t planning on leading from the beginning, but maybe taking over part way into the race.”

When Breuninger finished second in the 800, it was to teammate Isabella Shertzer, a freshman who ran a 2:17.18 for first.

McCaskey’s Lucie De Syon won the 400 in 57.15, just ahead of fellow sophomore and teammate Kamiah Wright.

“My coach told me pretty much to try and stay with her and the last 100 meters is the most important where I wanted to kick and use my arms,” De Syon said. “I wasn’t really expecting to win but I was really happy. We are having a heck of a meet.”

The only damper of the day was the final race when Wright pulled up injured while anchoring the 1,600 relay, but she gutted out the last 100 yards to win in 4:00.88.

“Whenever you see an athlete go down you get concerned and the focus is to make sure she is healthy,” Jennings said. “But she is tough as nails. We will take as many days off as we need to and hopefully get her back healthy for next week.”

Manheim Central sophomore Maddie Knier overcame a tough first day to win the javelin with her toss of 127-6 and the long jump in 17-2.

“I am definitely a little happier that I finished stronger,” she said. “In the events I won I did well. My competitors all did great too, so it’s just a good day to be out here with the competition.”

Earlier in the meet, Warwick’s Norah Ciano leapt 5-2, inching out Knier to win the high jump.

A dropped contact lens during that high jump could have been an issue for Garden Spot’s Bryna Kelly. However, the junior got it taken care of in time for the 100 hurdles, which she won in 15.43.

“I ran a PR yesterday (in prelims), so I knew I was going to feel good coming into today,” she said. “Then my contact fell out and I was like a mess. I was shaky, but I could see the hurdles.”

The other hurdles featured a near-photo finish between Warwick’s Emily Skidmore and Manheim Central’s Malea Stoner. Immediately after the race, Skidmore (46.12) had no idea she inched out Stoner by a mere .01.

“I was waiting at the finish line for probably a minute before they put it up. It was so close,” Skidmore said. “It was a great race. We always practice the last 10 meters over the hurdle and that pushed me over the edge to win the race.”

Conestoga Valley senior Destiny Ellerbe won the girls shot put title with a 35-feet, 6-inch throw.

On the boys’ side, the meet’s only league record was set in the final completed event, when Penn Manor senior Kyle Murr set a new triple-jump mark of 47-10.25, eclipsing the old standard by seven inches.

“Coming in it really wasn’t a goal. I didn’t know what the record was,” Murr said. “After my second jump my coach said ‘You are really close to it. Hit it the next jump.’ I went out there, jumped and hit it.”

Hempfield’s Tanner Hess was on fire, winning the 100 (11.09) and 200 (22.38). Yet Hess may have made the biggest impression anchoring the 400 relay, when a slow handoff put the Black Knights behind. But he flew past everyone in the final 50 meters en route to victory in 43.39.

“The work I put in before this led me to this point today,” Hess said. “I said to myself every day, every practice that I am going to be league champion. I am super blessed and happy to be here.”

Warwick’s Tanner Haines won both the hurdle events, the 110 (14.67) and 300 (40.20). Haines blazed the 110 for a school record, then he took the 300 after Manheim Township’s Travis Wilk fell at the final hurdle. Somehow Wilk got up and placed sixth.

“The 110 was easily my best race. Yesterday in prelims I was .01 off the school record so today I said just get below 14.7,” Haines said. “(Wilk) had me in the last 100 meters. I felt myself coming on, and he started to pull ahead. He fell, I tripped over the hurdle, luckily I stayed on my feet.”

Warwick teammate Nate Good also set a school record with his pole vault of 14-feet, a foot and half better than the other competitors. He broke his own mark of 13-9, one day after winning the high jump by 5 inches.

“I just wanted to get out of the 13’s. I just didn’t like that number and it’s always good to break your own record,” he said. “All in all, it was a good day.”

After winning the discus as a sophomore in 2019, Northern Lebanon’s Dylan Lambrecht knew he had a chance of repeating and did with a 165-10. He added the shot put title with a toss of 58-2.5.

“I won discus as a sophomore and got third in shot put and the two guys ahead of me weren’t coming back so I figured I could win,” he said.

Graham Thomas won his second distance event in as many days in the 1,600 with a 4:19.59. Penn Manor’s senior scored the 3,200 on Friday.

“The district meet is going to be a big one for the mile and I get a couple more shots at the school record that’s right around 4:15,” Thomas said. ”This was a really good tactical race and it came down to that last lap. Everyone of us had a chance at that.”

Manheim Township’s Darren Caummauf ran a 49.08 to take the honors in the 400, while Lampeter-Strasburg’s Arik Harnish was the 800 winner (1:57.64) and Conestoga Valley’s 1,600 relay squad capped the running events with an impressive victory in 3:26.54.

Host Hempfield opened the boys meet by winning the 3,200 relay in 7:56.30.