While the focus of track and field remains running, jumping and throwing, the sport's 50 years in the Lancaster-Lebanon League has been marked by change.

For starters, the measurements.

Bill Bowers coached the girls teams at Hempfield High School in some capacity from 1976 until 2018. When he started coaching, running events were measured in yards. In 1979, they were measured in meters.

Some of the events for girls changed, as well. The 80 hurdles became the 100. The sprint-medley relay was eliminated and replaced by the 3,200 relay. The softball throw went away, as girls started throwing the javelin, like the boys.

Bowers credited Title IX — which itself will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in June — with a big role in helping increase girls' opportunities

“When I started coaching girls, we had me and one other person,” he said. “Title IX helped us get a third coach. Plus, there's more opportunities for girls to earn scholarships and get recognition they didn’t have before.”

League growth

Bowers, a McCaskey and Millersville graduate who still lives in Lancaster, said that during the first two years of the league, the championship meet did not tabulate team scores.

“Whoever won the Section was the league champ,” Bowers said. “When enough schools were around to make two sections, the section winners would run each other to determine league champions.”

The league has grown from its original days. Looking through his records, Bowers said the very first L-L championship meet had 10 teams: Garden Spot, Manheim Central, Elizabethtown, Manheim Township, Hempfield, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, McCaskey and Solanco.

Today, 23 schools are a part of the L-L track league. That growth has benefited many athletes over the years.

Having as many athletes as possible competing has been key for the L-L and its members.

It is something that Ted Fitzgerald, a Manheim Township resident who has officiated both track and swimming for 51 years, noticed.

“I think the league provides terrific opportunities in many sports and I see they are looking at expanding in football,” he said. “We seem to be adding schools and programs every year. The more kids you get involved outside the classroom with different abilities I think it’s great. I really do.”

Terry Engleman started the Ephrata track program in 1962, plus officiated during and after his 35-year career coaching the Mounts, likes the changes within the league.

“They have sectioned by size, so the smaller schools have a chance to compete,” he said. “That is part of what the Lancaster-Lebanon League is about. It puts the big schools against themselves, the medium against others that size.”

Performances improve over the years

Every aspect of the sport has been steadily on the rise, from conditions to training and it shows in times, heights and distances.

“The tracks themselves are better. The only cinder track I can think of is at Wheatland Middle School and it’s still used,” said Engleman, of Ephrata. “There weren’t that many invitationals back in the 70’s and 80’s. We would go to a Saturday meet so kids ran three times a week. Physiologically, it’s better to train.

“Now, they run once a week and train four or five days, then maybe go to a Saturday competition, which raises their level of performance. You are not going to get everything out of an athlete in a dual meet (when) they are running three events. You go to a Shippensburg Invitational and you take your kid in the best event or maybe the best two events.”

“There’s been dramatic changes in competition, in records set and what kids have been able to do with improvements in training,” Fitzgerald agreed. “It has come a long way.”

Former Ephrata athlete and athletic director Merv Witmer said the camaraderie between athletes has increased.

“Track people are special,” he said. “A lot of times they are cheering each other on. In a lot of other sports that isn’t exactly what you do.

“We always had it; the difference today is kids have a lot more interaction with each other. I was an Ephrata kid, I didn’t have a lot of interaction with McCaskey kids or E-town kids.

“Now because of all the social media and the way things are run, everybody knows everybody. A lot of times they even practice together in the offseason. Those are things that didn’t happen in the old days.”

Yet one thing hasn’t changed: the mentality of the track athlete is what has made the sport special to all involved.

“Track is a sport anybody can do. You may not be the best, but you can do it,” said Witmer, also of Ephrata. “The thing that always makes me happy is I will say to a kid after the meet, ‘How did you do?’ They will respond with, ‘I had my PR today.’ That’s all they care about. They didn’t win, they didn’t get second or third, but they had their PR. It’s a really positive sport.”