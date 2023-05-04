LEBANON — The races started in the playground for Gabe Lewis. He’d find another kid, challenge him and usually win.

The Cedar Crest sprinter always had speed to burn. It suited him well as a wide receiver in football. It turned him into a Division I recruit in track and field.

Lewis was crowned the fastest man in the Lancaster-Lebanon League a year ago. He was the fastest at the Lebanon County championships Thursday.

The senior, who announced his commitment to St. Joseph’s University this week, swept the 100 and 200 meters and helped Cedar Crest’s boys win the team championship on their home track.

Lewis was often encouraged to try track when he was younger. He was hesitant at first because he had other athletic plans. He eventually followed the advice.

“I dismissed it, then I thought about it,” Lewis said. “It’ll get me faster for football. It’s only going to help me. So I did it and I loved it. Now this is my main sport.”

Lewis finished the 100 in 10.83 seconds and the 200 in 22.25. The 100 time set a record at Earl Boltz Stadium. The 200 time was the best in the L-L League this season and it obliterated Lewis’ PR by 0.63 seconds.

It won’t be easy for Lewis to repeat as league champion. The sprints are loaded with Ephrata’s Nick Keller, McCaskey’s Aiden Smith and Conestoga Valley’s Nick Tran among the top challengers. Keller has the best 100 result at 10.65. Lewis will try to fend off that field.

“He’s got some God-given ability obviously,” Cedar Crest coach Rob Bare said. “Last year was easy because we were the hunter. This year we’re the hunted. We’ve got to make sure we change our mentality a little bit.”

Cedar Crest’s girls also won the team championship. Kaddel Howard finished first in the 200 and 400. The freshman broke her own league record in the 200 at 24.01. That’s the No. 1 time in Pennsylvania this season. Howard is also PA-1 in the 400 at 55.53.

Eliana Schneider took the javelin and 1,600 for the Falcons. The freshman ranks fourth in the state at 145-10 in the javelin. She reached 139-9 Thursday.

Lewis went to Lebanon Catholic as a freshman and played football and track as part of a co-op with Annville-Cleona. His freshman track season didn’t last long because of COVID.

Sophomore year brought another challenge after he transferred to Cedar Crest. Lewis suffered a torn meniscus in his knee while playing football and never broke 11.5 in the short sprint that spring.

Lewis broke through as a junior. He won the league 100, placed third at districts and seventh at states. The senior’s PR is 10.75, set at the Bruce Dallas Invitational on April 1. He believes there’s room for improvement and wants to get it down to 10.5.

“Where I am, you have to be perfect to PR,” Lewis said. “I definitely think I could have went lower earlier this season. I’ve just got to fix a few things.”

Cedar Crest had six individual winners among the boys. Dylan Groff (javelin), Reed Fretz (long jump), Jay Reyes Vega (high jump), Owen Sparks (1,600) and Kyle Rauchat (400) joined Lewis atop the podium.

Following a dual meet showdown at McCaskey on Monday, the attention will turn to the postseason. The league championships are a week away.

Lewis, who wears a lightning bolt charm on his chain, will try to remain the L-L’s fastest man.

“It’s all about the little things,” he said. “Everyone gets wrapped up in, ‘Who am I going to race here? What time do they run?’ It’s about getting better than I was yesterday. It’s not about trying to beat anyone else.”

Lewis beat everyone last season. Next week he has a chance to do it again.