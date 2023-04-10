It didn’t take Kaddel Howard long. The Cedar Crest freshman, who entered the outdoor track and field season with sky-high expectations, is already in the record book.

Howard finished the girls 200-meter dash in 24.34 seconds at a dual meet at Hempfield on Monday. The time eclipsed Leah Graybill’s Lancaster-Lebanon League record of 24.42, set in 2019.

“Kaddel is a generational talent,” Cedar Crest coach Rob Bare said. “When that gun goes off it’s like she’s shot out of a cannon. It’s a lot of fun to watch and I’m lucky to be along for the ride.”

Howard won the 200 by more than three seconds. She also took first in the 400, hitting the line in 55.53. Hempfield uses fully automated timing.

The Falcons went on to a 110-40 Section One victory Monday, and also picked up an 84-66 win in the boys meet. Both the boys and girls teams are 2-0 on the young season.

Only two Pennsylvania girls have run the 200 under 25 seconds this spring. Howard’s time ranks ahead of Laila Campbell’s season best of 24.68. The Spring Grove junior won states last season and has a PR of 23.51.

Howard didn’t compete with Cedar Crest’s junior high team. She burst onto the scene during the indoor schedule, when she won state gold in the 400 and silver in the 200.

“I knew she would come in and help our program a lot,” Bare said. “I never knew she would come in and obliterate records that fast.”

Graybill, a Warwick grad who now competes at Shippensburg, established the record as a senior. She finished third in Class 3A at states that season.

Howard’s time in the 400 was also the best in the state. She became the first girl to beat 56 seconds this spring.

The freshman will return to Hempfield for the Black Knight Invitational on Saturday.

“She is blessed with incredible talent,” Bare said. “I’m so glad her parents have seen that and have gotten her involved in track and field. We as a coaching staff have to make sure we don’t screw her up.”

Howard is only a few weeks into her outdoor career. There’s no telling where she can take those times from here.