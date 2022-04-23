Another week, and another defending section champion went down.

That has been a trend in the Lancaster-Lebanon League so far this season, and this time it was the defending Section One champion McCaskey boys who fell to Cedar Crest 84-66 on Tuesday.

Impressively, the Falcons won every race, individually and all three relays.

While that is amazing, Cedar Crest had seven different individual winners, including Gavin Popejoy in the shot put.

Gabe Lewis continued his stellar senior campaign. Lewis, who already had the honors of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s top 100-meter dash time, also took the honors in the 100 and 200 against the Red Tornado.

The only other double winner was Ryan Wolfe, who scored both the 800 and 1,600. Kyle Rauchet (400), Luke Hinegardner (3,200), Donovan Adams (110 hurdles) and Joseph Santiago (300 hurdles) also picked up individual victories for the Falcons.

Troy Johnson captured both the long jump and triple jump for McCaskey.

Cedar Crest’s win against the Tornado makes Monday’s meet at Manheim Township even more important. Both squads enter unbeaten in Section One.

The Falcons unseating McCaskey came on the heels of McCaskey’s girls beating Warwick early this season and in Section Two girls as Lampeter-Strasburg took down Ephrata, by a narrow 75.5-74.5 margin.

This past week also featured a unique situation when Manheim Central traveled to Garden Spot for a Section Two meet on a frigid afternoon in New Holland.

Because of the high winds, the high jump and pole vault were not held, leaving open the possibility of those events being held later, if they were needed to decide either the boys or girls meets.

Of course, that’s what happened. The Spartans’ boys squad took a late lead on Tuesday, only to see Central lead by only two points when the action was complete.

At least the Barons didn’t need to load up too many athletes for the return trip. They went back on Thursday and were able to complete a 79-71 victory.

Kahlen Watt won the high jump for Central, while Aiden Durante got the pole vault for the host Spartans, but the Barons scored key depth points to win.

“I have never dealt with this before. It’s a very unique circumstance,” Central coach Ryan Kennedy said.

Speaking of the Barons, the Central girls ran a 50.73 in the 4x100 relay at the Twin Valley Invite last week, breaking a 43-year-old school record in the process.

Amazingly, Garden Spot blazed a 50.18 to win that race.

“(Garden Spot’s) program as a whole has come a long way since last year,” Kennedy said. “Hats off to their coaching staff and their kids. They are a well-coached team and their kids executed well.”

Close meets of the week

Unlike a week ago, when two meets were decided by a total of one point, the margins were a little bigger.

However, in addition to the Central and Garden Spot boys meet of 79-71, Annville-Cleona managed to hold off Lancaster Catholic 75-64 in Section Three girls.

The week ahead

In addition to the Section One boys showdown between Cedar Crest and Manheim Township, Octorara hosts Donegal on Monday.

Both boys teams enter that one undefeated in Section Three.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L track and field for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.