When asked about Bryna Kelly, Garden Spot track coach Lei Williams has a problem. She has no idea where to start speaking of all Kelly’s many attributes on the track.

“Bryna is a naturally gifted athlete who puts in hours of hard work in the offseason and in season,” Williams said. “She is one of the first athletes on the track and the last athlete off the track.”

A two-year captain, Kelly is leading a resurgence at Garden Spot, which gave front-runner Ephrata all it could handle during last Monday’s girls competition.

Kelly was a part of four wins during that meet. As expected, the reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League girls 100 hurdles champion won both the 100 and 300 hurdles and captured the high jump.

However, what really opened eyes was her anchor sprint in the 400-meter relay, in which she blazed the final 100 to help the Spartans take that event.

“Bryna is fast!” Williams exclaimed. “She has worked hard in the weight room and in sprint workouts to increase her speed and endurance.

“She is so strong and that strength has definitely helped her be successful in many different events, from jumps to hurdles to relays. We wish she could participate in more than four events.”

Speed has become such an asset for Kelly in each of her events. It is a major part of her workouts.

“With my hurdling, we are focusing on the in-between (of) the hurdles,” she said. “We are working on quickening those steps and getting a fast pace in between.

“With high jumping, the last five steps in my approach are the fastest. I need to attack it to get up and get that speed up.

“It’s definitely helping, doing the sprinting workouts, the hurdle workouts and jumping workouts at practice to get a lot of speed going.”

Ironically, the transition to sprints – and even hurdles – wasn’t what she originally planned.

“I came out in middle school, my first year in seventh grade, and I was like, ‘I am just jumping. I don’t want to run,’ ” she said. “I had success with that, and they threw me in the 4x100 and I was like, ‘OK, I like sprinting, I can compete in that.’ ”

While still in middle school, Kelly was asked to work out on the hurdles with the high school team. Things took off from there.

While she runs all over the place for the various events during a meet, Kelly wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s fun moving around a whole bunch. I am not in one spot too long. But it gets a little crazy sometimes,” she said. “I am everywhere, doing four events before the 200 starts. I’m holding up the guy jumpers because I am running everywhere.”

One thing Williams never overlooks is Kelly’s leadership and personality. It’s part of why she was a captain in both her junior and senior years.

“She really is a great kid! If you notice, whenever she is around, there are usually other athletes around her too,” the coach said. “She makes her peers feel comfortable and they have a lot of fun together. She is comfortable talking to coaches and the entire coaching staff has a great relationship with her.”

Close meet of the week

An early Section Three showdown proved to be everything and more when Donegal hosted Elco on Monday.

The boys meet was especially tight the entire time, with Donegal winning by a mere 78-72 score.

Samuel Rothstein won the 800 and 1,600 runs, and was on the Indians’ victorious 1,600 and 3,200 relays that keyed Donegal. Jack Dearborn took the honors in the triple and long jumps.

Elco won the girls meet by a wider margin, 89-61.

Led by Samantha Nelson in the shot put and javelin, the Raiders won six of the seven field events.

Huge Tuesday ahead

With athletes coming out of the many invitationals held this weekend, including the Black Knights Invite at Hempfield, there are three important dual meets this week.

There’s a Section Two showdown at Ephrata, where the Mountaineers will host Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday.

That same day is a huge Section One girls battle when McCaskey travels to Warwick.

Topping off Tuesday’s incredible schedule is last year’s top two teams in Section Three, Elco and Lancaster Catholic, squaring off at the Crusaders’ track.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L track and field for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.