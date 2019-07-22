Following is a list of all-star boys from the track and field season, selected by LNP's Tim Gross. For the girls' list, click here.
100-meter dash — Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey (L-L League third place; District Three-3A sixth place; PIAA-3A 16th place)
200-meter dash — Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg (L-L League champion; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A champion)
400-meter dash — Chad Mowbray, Penn Manor (L-L League champion; District Three-3A seventh place)
800-meter run — Tyler Shue, Ephrata (L-L League champion; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A champion)
1,600-meter run — Evan Dorenkamp, Manheim Township (L-L League champion; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A champion)
3,200-meter run —Ian Miller, Manheim Township (L-L League champion; District Three-3A third place; PIAA-3A 11th place)
110-meter hurdles — Alex Miller, Cedar Crest (L-L League champion; District Three-3A sixth place)
300-meter hurdles — Dejon Manning, McCaskey (L-L League champion; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A third place)
4x100-meter relay — McCaskey's Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Dejon Manning, Amere Dickinson and Basir Epps (L-L League champions; District Three-3A third place; PIAA-3A fifth place)
4x400-meter relay — Penn Manor's David Kramer, Tazaiel Whitfield, Josenlly Martinez and Chad Mowbray (L-L League champions; District Three-3A ninth place)
4x800-meter relay — Cedar Crest's Ryan Scicchitano, William Sheffield, Jake Barrett and Nate Shutter (L-L League champions; District Three-3A champions; PIAA-3A fifth place)
Shot put — Brock Gingrich, Cocalico (L-L League champion; District Three-3A fifth place; PIAA-3A 13th)
Discus — Dylan Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon (L-L League champion; District Three-3A sixth place; PIAA-3A sixth place)
Javelin — Joshua Gibson, Penn Manor (District Three-3A third place; PIAA-3A 15th place)
Long jump — Will Rivers, Manheim Central (L-L League runner-up; District Three-3A runner-up)
Triple jump — Joe Cardina, Conestoga Valley (L-L League third place; District Three-3A sixth place; PIAA-3A 14th place)
High jump — Nate Good, Warwick (L-L League runner-up; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A fourth place)
Pole vault — Matt Julian, Penn Manor (L-L League champion; District Three-3A champion; PIAA-3A eighth place)
Honorable mentions:
Joe Cardina, Conestoga Valley
Titan Cox, Manheim Township
Ryan Fegley, Warwick
Andrew Foster, Ephrata
Gabe Frederick, Lampeter-Strasburg
Nate Grucelski, Conestoga Valley
Derek Heisey, Elizabethtown
Josh Hoover, Cocalico
Logan Horst, Lancaster Mennonite
Riley Klick, Lebanon
Noah Martin, Warwick
Brenden Nauman, Elco
Zach Reed, Manheim Central
Justin Rittenhouse, Hempfield
Wayne Robinson, Manheim Township
Loago Snavely, Conestoga Valley
Connor Shields, Warwick
Neil Waldhausen, Annville-Cleona
Josiah Zehr, Lampeter-Strasburg
Track Athletes of the Year: Evan Dorenkamp, Manheim Township, and Tyler Shue, Ephrata
Emerging from the deep, talented L-L League distance corps, Dorenkamo and Shue pushed each other, wire to wire, throughout the postseason, and they both struck gold at the state meet. Dorenkamp, committed to Penn State, capped his scholastic career by winning 1,600-meter titles at leagues, districts and states, posting a PR at the PIAA meet and becoming the third runner in L-L League history with a sub-4:10 time (4:09.15). Meanwhile, Shue surged in the 800, winning league, district and state titles and setting a meet record at the Black Knight Invitational. The junior clocked in at states with a time of 1:51.55, the fastest two-lap time in league history.
Dorenkamp and Shue also contributed to their teams' 4x400 and 4x800 relays
Field Athlete of the Year: Ezra Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg
Mellinger pushed the long-jump limits, and the record books, throughout his successful spring season. The Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association's Male Athlete of the Year committed to continue his career at Duke, Melligner set a meet record at the Black Knight Invitational and won league, district and state titles to complement league, district and state championship runs on the track.