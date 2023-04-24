Nick Keller used to be that little kid always hanging around the meets. He talked with the athletes, saw them perform and admired their competitive spirit.

Keller was the coach’s son. Track and field was a way of life.

“I grew up watching track,” Keller said. “I always wanted to be here. I finally got here.”

Ephrata’s sophomore has emerged as one of the fastest sprinters in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. He has posted league-best times in the 100, 200 and 400 this spring.

All of that speed was on display when Ephrata’s boys defeated Conestoga Valley 83-67 in a Section Two meet at Ephrata Middle School Monday. Ephrata’s girls defeated CV 95-55.

Head coach Matt White remembers when Nick and older brother Noah, now a senior, rode on the team bus as youngsters. John Keller was the coach then. When Ephrata won the L-L girls title 11 years ago, the Keller boys held the trophy during the trip home.

Noah turned his attention to distance running. He has broken two minutes in the 800. Nick found his way to the sprints.

The younger Keller made waves at the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg over the weekend. That’s where he finished the 100 in 10.65, the 200 in 22.50 and the 400 in 48.42.

“We knew of his potential,” White said. “We’re not the most flashy bunch. We don’t go to all the big invitationals. But we knew it was in the tank. Although a lot of people were shocked, we were not. He was due to put it out. It was just a question of when.”

Sprints coach Austin Wealand was a member of the team when John Keller was still in charge. Wealand remembers when Nick was born. It was Wealand’s freshman year of high school.

The years have passed by in a blink. Wealand matured into a coach and Nick grew up to become a standout.

“He’s been blessed with a lot of God-given talent,” Wealand said. “When you look at him, he just looks like a runner. He puts a lot of time in. He does everything correctly. He crosses his T’s and dots his I’s in practice. He does everything you ask of him.”

Ephrata’s matchup with CV was a showdown of two undefeated boys teams in the section. The outcome wasn’t clear until the final two events: the 1,600 relay and high jump.

Parker Loose took the 1,600 and 3,200, Tobias Barrett won the high jump and long jump, and Weston Nolt won the shot put for Ephrata.

Notable CV winners included Aidan Zimmerman in the javelin and discus, Zach Phy in the 300 hurdles and Caleb Malari in the 110 hurdles. Zimmerman set a school record in the javelin when he reached 177-9.

On the girls side, Jianna Long won the 100, 200, 400 and was part of the 1,600 relay victory for Ephrata. Madison Kimmel took the 800 and 1,600, and Sophia Rivera captured the discus and shot put. Brooke Denlinger won both hurdles for CV.

Keller, who swept all three sprints Monday, wasn’t even in the fast heat when he posted his blazing 100 time at Shippensburg. The time tied him for first in District Three. He’s second in the district in the 400.

The 400 was Keller’s primary focus entering the season. The 100 is now a bigger item on his list.

“It gives me a lot of momentum,” he said. “I never really thought I’d be where I’m at in the 100. That time gives me a lot of confidence to keep going in that race. I definitely want to succeed in that now, too.”

Keller hopes to compete in all three sprints at the league meet next month. That’s to be determined. His success early in his sophomore season means the future is full of exciting possibilities.

Where can Keller take it from here? His sights are set on the district and state medal stand and beyond.

“Does he have the potential to be a state champion? Absolutely,” Wealand said. “The thing that’s most important is people are watching what kind of kid he is; they’re watching how much hard work he’s putting in. They’re saying to themselves, ‘That’s someone I want on my college track team.’”

The 1,600 relay featured Jeremiah Knowles, Noah Keller and Miles Campbell handing the baton to Nick Keller with about a 10-meter lead.

A first-place finish meant the dual meet belonged to Ephrata. Keller made sure the gap never closed. Once he hit the line, his teammates celebrated.

“He’s a runner, man,” Wealand said. “It’s like he was born into it.”

Not quite born into it, but pretty close.