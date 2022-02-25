Today's sports celeb birthday -- Feb. 25

Barney Ewell

Ewell, a McCaskey grad, brought home three medals from the 1948 London Olympics. He took silver in the 100- and 200-meter races and earned a gold medal as a member of the 400-meter relay.

Born Henry Norwood Ewell in Harrisburg on Feb. 25, 1918, he was once the world fastest man.

Ewell was 30 at the time of the 1948 Olympics. He served in World War II, which took away the two Olympics when he would have been in his prime.

Here are his highlights at the 1948 Olympics as well as interviews with the sprinter.

After his scholastic career, Ewell competed for the Nittany Lions, and in 2019, he was ranked No. 7 in Penn State's list of "100 Greatest Athletes."

He died in 1996 at the age of 78.