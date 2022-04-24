Ted Fitzgerald has seen all 50 years of track and field in the Lancaster-Lebanon League from a unique perspective — as an official.

Fitzgerald, of Manheim Township, began officiating track and field, along with swimming in the L-L and other areas, before the league launched in the 1972-73 school year.

He didn’t know he would spend more than 50 years trackside or poolside. He just liked how it fit in with his career as an educator.

“You really didn’t think about it. You just kept doing it because you enjoyed it so much,” he said. “It was a real nice complement to your time in the classroom.

“When your day ended at three o’clock, rather than go home and start working on plans for the next day or the next week, you went outside or went to a swimming pool, and you interacted with kids there. It was a different experience, but a nice extension of what you did in the classroom.”

Former Ephrata athletic director Merv Witmer agrees. Witmer is another familiar face who can be seen wearing orange around tracks in the L-L.

A former Mountaineers thrower, Witmer, of Ephrata, started officiating before taking the reins as Ephrata’s AD in 1992. When he retired from the school district in 2007, he went back to being a ref on the track. Fifteen years later, he’s still doing it.

“A lot of the people in our track chapter are older people and they have been doing it a long time,” he said. “They are committed to track. They love the sport. They just like mingling with the track people.”

Terry Engleman has spent six decades as either a coach or official — or both.

The man who started the Ephrata High School track program in 1962, who never planned on officiating for so long, also said he never planned not to stay in the sport.

In fact, Engleman, of Ephrata, who is the L-L assignor of officials, plans to keep doing it, even at 81 years old.

“I just enjoy the sport. I will see athletes from other schools as an official and they may now be coaching, and they will remember me,” he said. “I never did this for any glory. This keeps me feeling young and connected to the sport.”