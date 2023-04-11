Before she started sending objects flying through the air, Amyrah Kellam’s first sports love was football. She put on her helmet and pads and lined up alongside the boys.

McCaskey’s junior, it’s safe to say, doesn’t get intimidated easily. She held her own in that tough environment.

“I was the fastest one on the team,” Kellam said. “I could catch pretty good. I could throw pretty far. I played many positions. I had almost the same strength as all the guys. It wasn’t really that difficult.”

Quarterback used to be one of Kellam’s positions. That nugget of information caught the attention of track and field coach Derek Jennings, who tried to steer the athlete toward the javelin.

One day, former track coach Carl Frederick saw a girl with a strong arm tossing a football by the pool. It turned out to be Kellam.

“It was as simple as that,” Jennings said. “You have a hunch. Coach Frederick, who is a legend, confirms that hunch. And here we are. She’s one of the best jav throwers around.”

Kellam has developed into a triple threat in throwing. She won the javelin, took second in the discus and third in the shot put to help McCaskey’s girls defeat Warwick 94-56 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One meet at Barney Ewell Sports Complex on Tuesday.

McCaskey’s boys defeated Warwick 104-46. Among the highlights was Matthew Remash hitting a PR in the javelin at 180-0. Warwick’s Ivan Tejada took first in the shot and discus. McCaskey’s Emery Plaza swept the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Kellam’s potential was obvious to the coaching staff. She dabbled in sprints and jumps before finding her way to the throws. She tried discus and shot first because javelin isn’t available until high school.

As soon as she joined McCaskey’s varsity, javelin became her event. She hit a PR of 130-7 last season and became a District Three Class 3A medalist.

“When she does her run on the runway, she looks like a runner,” McCaskey throws coach Liz Fulmer said. “She channels that speed while she goes toward the line. That transfers right to the javelin when it goes. To couple her speed with the speed of her arm, it’s just a whip. It comes right off.”

McCaskey and Warwick are two of the best girls teams in the league. Double winners for the Red Tornado were Milana Breuninger in the 800 and 1,600 and Kamyah Wright in the 100 and 200. Warwick’s Ella Lucas, a PIAA runner-up last season, reached 155-0.5 in the discus.

Kellam’s top javelin throw was 117-5.5 against Warwick. She was a little disappointed because it didn’t come close to her personal best. She has been trying to get back to 130 and beyond.

Fulmer wasn’t surprised when she learned Kellam played football when she was younger. The junior has always been tenacious and she hates to lose.

“She’s just a natural athlete,” Fulmer said. “She puts in the work, which can be a real slog in throwing. It’s very slow progress and then you take these huge leaps. You could see her talent immediately from when I first met her.”

Jennings believes 140 is within reach for Kellam. The L-L League features a deep collection of javelin throwers, including Lampeter-Strasburg’s Maggie Swarr, Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier and Cedar Crest’s Eliana Schneider.

Kellam put away her helmet and pads after eighth grade. She only plays flag football now. Her time on the gridiron remains a fond memory.

“I got to hit as hard as I could,” Kellam said. “I got to take my anger out on something or someone. It was a very fun sport for me to play.”

Throwing has become a little safer for Kellam these days. No one is trying to tackle her.